fashion

Smart sweatshirts add style and comfort during light winters, some picks

For mild winters, smart sweatshirts are best options to fight chill. Amazon has some best options.        
Sweatshirts are best-suited for mild winters.
Published on Nov 10, 2021 05:26 PM IST
By Nivedita Mishra

Winter across India is far from being evenly spread. If Kashmir and Himalayas freeze under a thick blanket of snow, all of north India experiences intense cold wave and icy winds. However, south of the Vindhyas, winters are mostly pleasant with a mild chill factor. Instead of heavy woolens, mild winter clothes are sufficient. In such places, sweatshirts are the best way to enjoy winters. In case you have the mood to buy some, here are few options for you.

1) Alan Jones Clothing Women's Cotton Sweatshirt

 

Available in 14 different colour combinations, this is a popular choice on Amazon. Its slim fit style makes it attractive and the sweatshirt can only be machine washed. It is made from 100% cotton. It has full sleeves and a hoodie. Price varies as per size. 

MRP: 1,499.00Price: 599.002) Allen Solly Women Sweatshirt

 

Available in 13 different colour combinations, this sweatshirt can be machine washed. It is made of 64% (polyester), 34% (viscose) and 2% (lycra). It has long sleeves and comes with a hoodie. Price is fixed across sizes.

 

MRP: 1,599.00Deal of the day: 799.003) Fabricorn Women's Fleece Sweatshirt

Available in three colours - black, maroon and sage green, this smart sweatshirt is made from premium quality Fleece material. This too can be machine washed and to ensure colour doesn't fade, dry it inside out. Price is fixed across sizes.MRP: 1,199.00Deal of the day: 569.004) Amazon Brand - Symbol Women Sweatshirt

Available in 24 different colour variations, this sweatshirt from Amazon can be machine washed. The sweatshirt has raglan sleeves and a round neck. Price is fixed across sizes.

 

 

MRP: 1,499.00Price: 609.00 

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. 

 

