Smartwatches for men are good fitness, health monitors, they also show time

Take a look around you. How often have you seen people wearing wrist watches? Not many, we are sure. It is most likely that you will see people checking their mobile phones to see the time and day of the week. Whenever one does see a person wearing a wrist watch, one is likely to see a person wearing a fancy- or dainty-looking watch in the wrist. It is an analog watch.
In the last couple of years, the humble wrist watch has undergone sea change. Gone has the look and feel of it as the dials and hands of the watch gave way to numbers as digital watches made their entry into the market. In due course of time, this too metamorphosed into what is now called a smartwatch. This is pretty much a wearable computer on one's wrist. It performs multiple functions apart giving you the time. It can help one track one's heart rate, sleep, activity and overall fitness level.
We have curated a list of such smartwatches that are available online on Amazon. Some of them come from top brands while many of them are from smaller brands. Do take a look.
Crossbeats Orbit Sport BT Calling Smart watch
This smartwatch enables one to make and answer voice calls directly from your watch. It has in-built mic and speaker too. It comes with a 1.3-inch HD IPS display. It has rich colours and crisp fonts. It has a round full metal case which helps to protect the watch. It also monitors many health parameters and comes with HR tracker, BP monitor, SpO2 level monitor, women’s health tracking monitor and also a sleep monitor.
boAt Xtend Smartwatch
This smartphone is found in a number of colours - pitch black, deep blue, olive green, sandy cream among many others. This device comes with Alexa built-in Voice Assistant - now you can set reminders, alarms and answer questions on range of topics - weather forecasts to live cricket scores and get them in a jiffy. It comes with 50 different watch faces. It comes with ambient light display, which means that it can automatically adjust brightness on the watch.
Noise ColorFit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch
This smartwatch comes with multiple health monitors such as 24x7 heart rate monitor and a sleep monitor among others. It can be worn used by men and women alike. It has a 10-days battery life and comes with more than 60 watch faces. It is a 1.4" full touch HD display smartwatch. What's more is that it comes with eight different sports modes.
Fire-Boltt India's No 1 Smartwatch
This smartwatch comes with distinctly features like Bluetooth Calling. It comes with dual buttons to carry out all functions easily and smoothly. It also has a dial pad whereby you can access recent calls and sync your phone’s contacts with ease. It also features a Voice Assistant, by which you can command your mobile phone to do a plethora of activities. Additionally, it comes with 60 sports modes.
M1 Smart Watch
This smartwatch is an all-day activity tracking device. Now you can track steps, distance and calories burned from the ease of your wrist watch. It comes with a USB port - all one needs to do is attach the USB port with one's regular mobile charger or laptop to charge this smartwatch. It can pretty much serve as a fitness band for men as well as women.
|Product
|Price
|Crossbeats Orbit Sport BT Calling Smart watch
|₹9,999.00
|boAt Xtend Smartwatch with Alexa Built-in
|₹7,990.00
|Noise ColorFit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch
|₹4,999.00
|Fire-Boltt India's No 1 Smartwatch
|₹9,999.00
|M1 Smart Watch - Bluetooth Smart Watch
|₹2,999.00
