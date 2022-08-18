Smartwatches for men are good fitness, health monitors, they also show time

Take a look around you. How often have you seen people wearing wrist watches? Not many, we are sure. It is most likely that you will see people checking their mobile phones to see the time and day of the week. Whenever one does see a person wearing a wrist watch, one is likely to see a person wearing a fancy- or dainty-looking watch in the wrist. It is an analog watch.

In the last couple of years, the humble wrist watch has undergone sea change. Gone has the look and feel of it as the dials and hands of the watch gave way to numbers as digital watches made their entry into the market. In due course of time, this too metamorphosed into what is now called a smartwatch. This is pretty much a wearable computer on one's wrist. It performs multiple functions apart giving you the time. It can help one track one's heart rate, sleep, activity and overall fitness level.

We have curated a list of such smartwatches that are available online on Amazon. Some of them come from top brands while many of them are from smaller brands. Do take a look.

Crossbeats Orbit Sport BT Calling Smart watch

This smartwatch enables one to make and answer voice calls directly from your watch. It has in-built mic and speaker too. It comes with a 1.3-inch HD IPS display. It has rich colours and crisp fonts. It has a round full metal case which helps to protect the watch. It also monitors many health parameters and comes with HR tracker, BP monitor, SpO2 level monitor, women’s health tracking monitor and also a sleep monitor.