Sneakers for women are footwear staple that one can't get enough of

Sneakers are everyone’s favourite. They enjoy bonafide love from masses who never seem to get enough of them. Women too love this footwear staple and most of them have a closet dedicated to just chic pairs of sneakers. A fuss-free and smart wear, there are plenty of options available online. Besides, they can be and are worn all year round with western and well as Indian wear. Fashion forward individuals just know how to amp up their look with the right pair of sneakers. Who would have thought that one day sneakers will be styled with quintessential Indian wear saree as well? But we have seen how this footwear has evolved over the years and become everyone's favourite for every occasion.

There are plenty of options available online. Take your pick from our list of sneakers that we have curated just for you. They are comfortable, durable and fashionable pairs that you will simply love to wear every now and then.



Red Tape Sneaker

This pair of sneakers for women from Red Tape comes with a lace-up closure. It has a sole made of rubber and has medium shoe width. The upper material of these shoes is made of synthetic PU. A must buy and a fashionable pair, this one can raise your style quotient in jiffy. Besides, this pair is available in black colour and will complement well with most of your looks.