Sneakers for women are footwear staple that one can't get enough of

Sneakers are everyone’s favourite. They enjoy bonafide love from masses who never seem to get enough of them. Women too love this footwear staple and most of them have a closet dedicated to just chic pairs of sneakers. A fuss-free and smart wear, there are plenty of options available online. Besides, they can be and are worn all year round with western and well as Indian wear. Fashion forward individuals just know how to amp up their look with the right pair of sneakers. Who would have thought that one day sneakers will be styled with quintessential Indian wear saree as well? But we have seen how this footwear has evolved over the years and become everyone's favourite for every occasion.
There are plenty of options available online. Take your pick from our list of sneakers that we have curated just for you. They are comfortable, durable and fashionable pairs that you will simply love to wear every now and then.
Red Tape Sneaker
This pair of sneakers for women from Red Tape comes with a lace-up closure. It has a sole made of rubber and has medium shoe width. The upper material of these shoes is made of synthetic PU. A must buy and a fashionable pair, this one can raise your style quotient in jiffy. Besides, this pair is available in black colour and will complement well with most of your looks.
Longwalk Printed Casual Sneakers Shoes
This pair of sneakers for women makes for a stellar casual wear option. Its sole is made of thermoplastic rubber and it comes with a lace-up closure. This pair offers great grip and comfort level. Women will love wearing these every now and then. You can see a printed pattern on the side of these shoes. One can wear them at work, while travelling or when playing any sport.
Puma Jada Sd Leather Sneaker
This pair of leather sneakers from Puma comes with a rubber sole and lace-up closure. Fashionable and lightweight, it can easily become your go-to everyday footwear. This shoe has a medium show width and is available in two striking colours. A must buy, it is easy to upkeep these shoes, as all one needs is a clean cloth to wipe off the dust.
Clarks Leather Sneaker
This pair of leather sneakers comes with a lace-up closure. It has a medium shoe width and has a stylish overall appearance. Available in two colour variants - pink and black - it is comfortable to walk in and a versatile footwear option. A durable pair, you can wear it to parties, family gatherings, holidays and so on. It is a must buy.
Spade Club Sneaker
This pair of sneakers for women has a sole made of thermoplastic elastomers. It comes in two colours - white and black - and makes for great footwear option. A comfortable and popular style of shoes, these come in lace-up closure. It has a medium shoe width and looks fashionable. Introduce this to your collection to amp up your style.
|Sneakers for women
|Price
|Red Tape Sneaker
|₹1,319.00
|Longwalk Printed Casual Sneakers Shoes
|₹499.00 - ₹502.00
|Puma Jada Sd Leather Sneaker
|₹4,999.00
|Clarks Leather Sneaker
|₹5,499.00
|Spade Club Sneaker
|₹699.00 - ₹749.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.