Solid mustard saree adds a dash of brightness to your wardrobe, see here

For a woman, sarees are never enough - she may not wear them often but the idea of having them in her cupboard is always a welcome thought. Talking of stocking sarees, it never hurts to have them in different colours and textures. While handloom sarees are well known for their weave, texture and overall work, increasingly women are taking to synthetic sarees for convenience sake. They are easier to maintain and definitely easier to drape as compared to handloom sarees.

If we have convinced you to give such sarees a thought, then georgette sarees should certainly be on your radar. They drape gracefully and are hassle-free. They also make the wearer appear slim.

The good news is that they can be bought easily on online platforms such as Amazon, which has an impressive collection of such sarees. For this discussion we have considered georgette sarees in solid mustard yellow colour. They are bright but not in your face. They can gently lift your mood.

1) Q QXZ Women's Georgette Saree With Unstitched Blouse Piece plain sarees for women

Other than mustard, this pretty georgette saree is available in 20 other colours including green, wine, navy blue, lemon yellow, parrot green among many other shades. This saree is 6.3 meters in length and comes with an unstitched cut blouse piece. This saree can be washed in a machine as well as by hand.2) XFY Women's Pure Georgette Saree With Blouse Piece

This saree is available in mustard colour as well as in 18 other colours. These include white, black, beige, coffee, dark grey, dark pink among many other colours. It has a length of 6.3 meters and comes with an unstitched cut blouse piece. This saree can be hand- and machine washed.

3) Womanista Women's Jacquard Georgette Saree with Blouse

This beautiful saree comes in solid mustard colour but it also has mukaish embellished work on it. The blouse piece has jacquard work on it. It is available in two other colours other than mustard which include red and black. This is a 5.5 meter (6 yards) long saree and comes with a blouse piece. It is a 100% synthetic fabric and should only be dry cleaned.

4) Anand Sarees Women's Chiffon Saree With blouse piece

This saree is available in black colour other than mustard. Unlike the other sarees listed before, this one is made from chiffon fabric. It comes with a blouse piece. This saree can be washed in a machine.

