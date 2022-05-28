Solid shirts elevate personal style like no other

A solid colour shirt has a distinct appeal and charm.

Solid colour shirts are simple and elegant wear that always look charming and flattering. Available in various styles - high collar, lapel collar or spread collar - you can have many of these shirts in different styles in your collection to look effortlessly stylish. Such shirts rank high on smartness and are an evergreen wear. You can wear them to your workplace, formal occasions, casual outings and so on, looking stylish and absolutely at ease. While selecting some picks for yourself, you must always go for skin-friendly and durable fabric.



There is a sea of options listed on Amazon. We navigated through them to pick out the best for you. Our picks are available in vibrant and peppy colours that will make for lovely additions to your wardrobe. Most of them can be worn all year round, looking all dapper and fashionable. The fabrics are of top notch quality and the appearance of the apparel is also premium. You will fetch a lot of ‘where did you get this shirt from?’ from your pals and acquaintances alike. Scroll down to take a look at our selctions. Price of solid colour shirts for men:

Solid colour shirts for men Price Simon Carter Shirt ₹ 949.00 Lee Green Solid Shirt ₹ 1,039.00 Arrow Men's Shirt ₹ 1,099.00 Amazon Brand - Symbol Regular Shirt ₹ 689.00 G-Style USA Solid Color Shirts ₹ 5,252.00

Simon Carter Shirt This shirt has a high collar and ranks high on elegance and smartness quotient. It has a slim fit and is a versatile wear. You can wear it on multiple occasions - from parties, date nights, brunch outings and so on. This garment exudes a decent and formal vibe and elevates the personality of the wearer. The best part is you have a range of colour options to choose from.

Lee Green Solid Shirt This solid coloured shirt has a slim fit. Made of 100% crepe fabric, it makes for the perfect causal, everyday wear. Crisp and immaculate, it is likely to spruce up your personal style by a few notches. The quality of the fabric is soft and premium. Available in dark green colour, it will complement all skin tones. Besides, it can be machine washed.

Arrow Shirt This slim fit shirt for men has full sleeves. Available in dark orange look, it will make for a refreshing addition to your wardrobe and amp up your fashion sense. The quality of the fabric is durable and is super soft to touch. You can wear it to your workplace, casual outings and evening parties. A stylish apparel, you will look attractive ij it. You can machine wash this garment.

G-Style USA Solid Color Shirts If you love perfection, then this shirt is for you. Stitched to perfection, its fabric is of premium quality and is durable too. Available in a slew of solid colours, you can cast a stellar first impression in this garment. An excellent formal wear, this classic button up shirt comes with a semi spread collar, a round hemline, one chest pocket and short sleeves. Its fabric won’t wrinkle much and it can be machine washed.

Amazon Brand - Symbol Regular Shirt Made of 98% cotton and 2% spandex fabrics, this shirt is a comfortable wear. It has long sleeves and a breathable and stretchy fabric. Available in a regular fit, it is available in a few solid colour options. A simple and elegant wear, it will spruce up your everyday wear collection. It can be washed in a machine.