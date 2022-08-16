Sign out
Sparx shoes for men look smart and are perfect for every occasion

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Aug 16, 2022 15:46 IST

Sparx shoes for men have all the qualities that one looks for in a pair of shoes. They are lightweight, durable, comfortable and super stylish.

Sparx shoes for men are lightweight and affordable.

Have you been scrambling for pairs of shoes that can serve as both casual and formal wear? Then Sparx shoes may just do the trick for you. Whether it is a running shoe, walking shoe or casual sneakers - footwear options from this brand never fail to impress on style and comfort factors. There’s a huge variety from which you can choose from and trust us, you won't be disappointed with the quality of these shoes. The shoes are usually lightweight and made from good quality material that bear testimony to the durability of these shoes.

We navigated through a sea of options to select the best ones for you. You will be glad to know that you will also get colour options in the options listed below. So, amp up your style statement by introducing nice-looking pairs of Sparx shoes to your collection. Take a closer look by scrolling through the options below.

Sparx Men's Running Shoes
This pair of shoes has a sporty look. Its sole is made of ethylene vinyl acetate material and it is super lightweight. Made from breathable fabric, this one is comfortable to wear. You can wear these shoes when going for run or any other sports activity. There are also colour options available in this one. These shoes are a must buy.

Sparx Men's Sx0657g Black Gold Running Shoes-8 Kids UK (SM657_BKGD008)
1,356 1,649
Sparx Men's Trending Outdoor Footwear
This pair of shoes looks smart and makes for an attractive footwear option. Its sole is made of rubber and is anti-skid. Available in white black and white grey colours, this one offers optimum comfort and grip. It comes with lace-up closure and has a medium shoe width. Besides, these shoes will go well with every casual look.

Sparx Men's Trending Outdoor Footwear for Casual/Running/Office/Gymming Shoe SD-0747G White Grey UK-6
899
Sparx Mens Running Shoes
This pair of running shoes from Sparx looks cool and is perfect for casual wear. It is designed for the purpose of running and is very comfortable to wear for long durations. The sole is made ethylene vinyl acetate and it comes with medium shoe width. Available in a slew of colours, this one is easy and convenient to wear also.

Sparx Men's Dark Grey Neon Orange Running-9 Kids UK (SX0648G)
891 1,099
Sparx Men's Running Shoe
We all look for shoes that are easy to wear and comfortable. With a sole made of ethylene vinyl acetate and a medium shoe width, this pull-on pair of shoes comes in quite a few colour options. The upper material of this pair of shoes is made of mesh that allows air to pass through it. Besides, this pair is also stylish to look at.

Sparx Men SM-675 Turkey Blue G.Yellow Sports Shoes (SX0675GTBGD0009)
823
Sparx Men Running Shoes
Sporty and attractive look, this pair of running shoes from Sparx is extremely comfortable to wear. It has a simple design and is best for those who are looking for a lightweight pair of shoes. It is made from mesh fabric that allows air to pass through it. It has a round toe and a medium shoe width. Introduce these to your collection now.

Sparx Men Grey Running Shoes-8 UK (SM406GYGY_008)
976 1,049
Price of Sparx shoes for men at a glance:

Sparx shoes for menPrice
 Sparx Men's Running Shoes  1,649.00
 Sparx Men's Trending Outdoor Footwear  799.00 -  899.00
 Sparx Mens Running Shoes  807.00 -  1,099.00
 Sparx Men's Running Shoe  764.00 -  999.00
 Sparx Men Running Shoes  880.00 -  1,249.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

