Summary:
If you are into sports or are a gym or yoga enthusiast, then you know that for women it can be very embarrassing when heavy exercises make breasts move violently. A sports bra helps minimize breast movements. With this garment, you can exercise without any concern. This well-supported bra ensures that breast don't jiggle during workouts. Its full-coverage cups are designed to offer maximum coverage with no cleavage show and spillage. With age, drooping and sagging breasts becomes a problem. A sports bra can be a solution. By offering support and stability, a sports bra helps in maintaining the shape of the breasts. This is particularly good for heavy breasted women.
Heavy exercises and movements can lead to muscle ligaments to come under stress. This can lead to pain. Wearing sports bra can prevent this from happening. It also absorbs sweat and keeps one fresh. If you are convinced then Amazon is a good place to begin your search. See here.
Vixenwrap Women's Sports Bra
This sports bra is ideal for various occasions like yoga, running, fitness, dancing and any other form of exercise. This Vixensport sports bra uses 3-way stretch fabric with high performance and great breathability. It provides max comfort and mobility. It has moisture-wicking quality - the material used to make this garment absorbs sweat and dries really fast. Its anti-odour technology prevents the growth of odour-causing microbes. It is available in medium and large sizes.
Reebok Women's Standard Training Bra
This bra uses a material that has 85% PES (a type of fabric) and 15% El (elastane). This black bra is ideal for women and is a perfect workout bra. The sizes start from XL and go up to XL.
Enamor Low Impact Cotton Sports Bra
This bra comes with a double layer front for minimized nipple show through. Its moulded (made to a particular shape) cups gives comfortable fit and shape with no lines. With wider straps, it provides great support and comfort. It comes with metal-free pop-on design and its keyhole back ensures easy wear. This bra's size begin from XS and goes up to XL.
Van Heusen Antibacterial Wireless Non Padded Slip-on Sports Bra
This sports bra is ideally suited for low intensity workouts like yoga to jogging. This is a wireless non-padded slip-on sports bra. It comes with anti-bacterial technology that helps one stay fresh for longer by reducing the growth of odour-causing bacteria. Its quick dry feature helps keep you cool and comfortable. It is made from breathable cotton blend.
Jockey Women's Seamless Sports Bra
This sports bra is made from 92% cotton and 8% lycra. It is a non wired bra and is a strapless one. The size begins from small and goes up to 2XL. It is available in two colours - Gloxinia Purple and Black and Wine Tasting Purple.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.