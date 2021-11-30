Sports shoes for men: Pamper your feet with affordable footwear, best picks

Running, jogging or gym workouts are fast becoming a must-do activity for the health conscious. Keeping aside the marketing blitzkrieg with superstars promoting fancy ideas of staying fit, more and more people are picking up regular doable exercise routines to combat lifestyle diseases such as stress, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases and diabetes.

Not everyone wants ripped body and six pack abs. But more and more people want to stay fit enough to not have belly fat and fight issues such as back and knee pain to name a few.

If any of these are your aspirations then fancy gym subscriptions and hard-to-follow dietary habits may pose challenges. Instead, investing in a decent pair of shoes with a decent price tag would be the answer. Wear them and take off for that early morning brisk walk or jog. Hit your neighbourhood gym and, under the watchful eye of your trainer, get on with gentle set of exercises that gradually work their magic.

In case, you are planning on investing in shoes, then we have curated a list of shoes from Amazon, which are also best-sellers on the website. Take a look.1) ASIAN Men's Wonder-13 Sports Running Shoes

Shoes of this brand are currently a hit favourite on Amazon. The shoes are available in a number of colours including grey, white, green, red, black, turquiose, red-red and red-golden. Sizes vary from 6 UK and go up to 12 UK. There is an additional size (number 7) listed on Amazon too. This shoe's sole is made of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate and its closure style is lace-up. Its upper material is made of mesh, which means that air can pass. Price varies as per size.

Price: ₹399.00 - ₹750.002) ASIAN Men's Future-01 Running Shoes

Another product from same brand is popular on the e-commerce platform. This pair of shoes comes in three different colour combinations - white, grey and white-blue. The sizes vary from 6 UK and go up to 12 UK. Its sole is made from Polyvinyl Chloride and it has laces to wear and close the pair. These shoes are rather lightweight and easy to maintain. Price varies as per size for this pair.

Price: ₹399.00 - ₹999.003) ASIAN Men's Cosko Running,Walking,Gym,Training Shoes

This pair of sports shoe is available in six different colours, namely brown, navy, black, multi, turquoise and white. The pair is of the lace-up kind and its sole is made from a material called Ethylene Vinyl Acetate. It has a synthetic waterproof upper part of the shoe which is easily washable. It can be used all-year around, in all seasons including the rainy season. Though these shoes are best-suited for running purposes, you can also use them for gym workout, outdoor running, morning walking, basketball, badminton, trekking, hip hop dance, party wear, dancing, volleyball, hiking, athletic sports, cycling, hockey, driving, jogging, kabaddi, kabbadi, marathon, bike riding, training, skating, pt???, office, futsal, golf, leisure and tennis matches.Price: ₹449.00 - ₹799.004) Sparx Men's Running Shoes

This pair of shoes come with a sole made from thermoplastic elastomers. Its upper layer is made of mesh which makes it breathable. While these are running shoes, one can wear them on casual outings as well.

Price: ₹657.00 - ₹1,499.00At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

