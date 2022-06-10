Story Saved
Sports shoes for men under 500 that you must check out

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jun 09, 2022 13:29 IST
Summary:

Sports shoes are of utility and also serve as a fashion wear. The best ones of the lot are those that offer maximum comfort and boost efficiency during workout sessions. 

Sports shoes look cool and trendy.

Sports shoes are a utility fashion accessory that no one can do without. No matter what type of workout you do, owning a sports shoes is a must. Why, you ask? Well, these shoes are designed in such a way so as to give your feet complete protection and comfort when performing any activity - be it running, walking, cycling or gymming. Besides, these days you can even wear a stylish and decent-looking pair of sports shoes to any event - be it formal and casual - simply because it is in vogue. There’s a certain oomph factor about sports shoes that helps elevate one’s overall look too.

So, if you’re looking for options, then our list below is likely to come in handy. All the pairs of shoes listed below are lightweight, durable and rank high on comfort factor. Some of them come with multiple colour options too. So, to take a closer look at them, scroll down.

Tarshika Sports Running Shoes

This pair of sports shoes for men is just what you need to run better and for long durations. It has a medium shoe width and a lace-up closure. This pair of shoes has a sole made of leather and on the outside you can see it is built from mesh fabric. A comfortable pair that will boost your speed, performance and also protect your feet, it is a highly recommended pair that you must try on. The best part is the fabric used in the making is translucent, allowing air and sunshine to pass through it.

cellpic
Tarshika Men's Running Shoe-10 UK (SM1346_Black_10N)
78% off
439 1,999
Buy now

Bruton Shoes

Stylish and durable, this pair of sports shoes can amp up your athleisure look in no time. Its sole is made of polyvinyl chloride material and it is supremely easy to wear too. A trendy and smart-looking pair, this one comes with a lace-up closure and medium shoe width. You can wear them when going for a run, jog or walk.

cellpic
BRUTON Exclusive Trendy, Casual, Sports, Running, Shoes for Men Black
74% off
339 1,299
Buy now

T-Rock Sports Shoes

This pair of sports shoes come in a stunning black colour that will complement with every gym attire that you have. It has a sole made of polyvinyl chloride material and has a lace-up closure type. The heel height of these shoes is two centimetres and the shoe width is medium. You will be able to run comfortably and for long durations in this pair, thanks to it being lightweight.

cellpic
T-Rock Men's Sports Shoes_6… Black
70% off
296 998
Buy now

Alicon Sports Shoes

Available in striking colour options, this pair of sports shoes has a lace-up closure type. Its sole is made of air mix and has a medium shoe width. A comfortable and lightweight pair, it boasts of an attractive design and can be worn for multiple activities - like running, walking, jogging, gymming, cycling etc. Wearing this shoes will also boost your performance in miscellaneous activities.

cellpic
ALICON Sports Shoes for Men | Lace up Lightweight Shoes for Running, Walking, Gym, Trekking, Hiking & Party Running Shoes for Men's (Orange, Numeric_8)
67% off
499 1,499
Buy now

Asian Wonder-11 Sports Shoes

This pair of sports shoes has a sole made of ethylene vinyl acetate material. It has a lace-up closure and medium shoe width. Available in squeaky clean white colour, they look trendy and fashionable. The material that you see on the outside is mesh, which allows air and sunlight to pass through it. It will make for a cool addition to your footwear collection.

cellpic
ASIAN Wonder-11 Running Shoes,Training Shoes,Gym Shoes,Sports Shoes for Men… White
29% off
498 699
Buy now

Price of sports shoes for men at a glance:

Sports shoes for menPrice
Tarshika Sports Running Shoes 459.00 -  469.00
Bruton Shoes 299.00 -  339.00
T-Rock Sports Shoes 290.00 -  429.00
Alicon Sports Shoes  499.00
Asian Wonder-11 Sports Shoes   498.00 498.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

