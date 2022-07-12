Sign out
Sports shoes to casuals, sneakers for men come in many designs

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Jul 12, 2022 11:05 IST

Sneakers for men come in many designs, fabric and sole and are a big hit with men. Read on to know more details.

Sneakers are a popular footwear option for men.

When it comes to shoes, the word ‘enough’ simply doesn't work. Clearly the philosophy of 'more the better' is a hit. And when it comes to something as basic and utilitarian as a pair of sneakers, there can clearly never be enough of them. Essentially a pair of sports shoe that can easily be one's everyday shoe, sneakers today offer much variety. The range goes from super stylish to absolute mundane and functional. Yet, no man can do without them. Almost all major brands have them. Any new player in the market can ill afford to not have them in his range of shoes. Such is the popularity of sneakers.

If you are looking for a new pair of sneakers, then exploring Amazon wouldn't be a bad idea. Apart from amazing range of designs, what you also notice is the pricing. What's more is that there's always some discount or the other on. We have curated a list, which we feel you ought to take a look at.

Knight Walkers SS1100 Sneakers for Men

This traditionally designed pair of sneakers is available in four colours. With its rubber sole and lace-up closure, this pair is easily a comfort wear. It has a medium shoe width. It is anti-slip in design; the outsole of this shoe is made of two compounds - ‘Eva’ and rubber that help the shoe to get a strong grip on the ground. It comes with anti-collision toe cushioning and is capable of absorbing shock.

Knight Walkers SS1100 Sneakers for Men (Grey)
65% off
699 1,999
Buy now

Centrino Men

This pair of sneakers is available in 11 different colours and designs. It is a very smart-looking pair of shoes and will make a proud addition to your collection of shoes. Its sole is made from thermoplastic elastomers. It has a lace-up closure with a heel height of one inch. Its shoe width is x-wide. The outer material of this pair of shoes is synthetic. Its toe style is round.

Centrino Men's 3323 Navy Sneakers-7 UK (3323-02)
60% off
869 2,199
Buy now

Sparx Men's Sd0323g Sneakers

An effective and attractive-looking pair of sneakers, this is a must have in the man's shoe cabinet. While the one considered for this discussion is pure white in colour, there are as many as 10 different colours available. This pair has a sole made from polyvinyl chloride. It comes with a lace-up closure and is a medium-width shoe. It has been made of synthetic material and has a flat heel type. It is well suited as casual wear.

Sparx Men's White/Black Sneakers-8 UK (SD0323G)
20% off
720 899
Buy now

Sperry Men's Striper 2 CVO Sneaker

This charming pair of casual-wear sneakers is available in three different colours. The one considered for this discussion is tan and white in combination. The sole of this pair of shoes is made of rubber and its closure style is lace-up. Its upper material is Preppy (type of style that uses pastel colours) Chambray (a kind of fabric) and comes with rawhide laces and hidden gore (an elastic panel at the front of a shoe which is covered by the shoe's tongue; it is meant for added comfort) construction for easy on, easy off wearing style and a secure fit.

Sperry mens Striper 2 Cvo Sneaker, Tan, 7 US
7,646.56
Buy now

Red Tape Men's Rso182 Sneaker

This pair of sneakers is available in four different colour combinations. This pair has a sole made of ethylene vinyl acetate. It comes with a lace-up closure and has a medium show width. The material used to make the upper layer is Textile-PU. It is best suited to be used as a casual wear. So it should be your natural choice of footwear when dashing off to school or college, on a boys' hangout or just a regular everyday wear.

