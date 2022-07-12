Sports shoes to casuals, sneakers for men come in many designs

When it comes to shoes, the word ‘enough’ simply doesn't work. Clearly the philosophy of 'more the better' is a hit. And when it comes to something as basic and utilitarian as a pair of sneakers, there can clearly never be enough of them. Essentially a pair of sports shoe that can easily be one's everyday shoe, sneakers today offer much variety. The range goes from super stylish to absolute mundane and functional. Yet, no man can do without them. Almost all major brands have them. Any new player in the market can ill afford to not have them in his range of shoes. Such is the popularity of sneakers.

If you are looking for a new pair of sneakers, then exploring Amazon wouldn't be a bad idea. Apart from amazing range of designs, what you also notice is the pricing. What's more is that there's always some discount or the other on. We have curated a list, which we feel you ought to take a look at.

Knight Walkers SS1100 Sneakers for Men

This traditionally designed pair of sneakers is available in four colours. With its rubber sole and lace-up closure, this pair is easily a comfort wear. It has a medium shoe width. It is anti-slip in design; the outsole of this shoe is made of two compounds - ‘Eva’ and rubber that help the shoe to get a strong grip on the ground. It comes with anti-collision toe cushioning and is capable of absorbing shock.