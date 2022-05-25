Sports t-shirt for men absorbs sweat fast and keeps you dry

Sports t-shirt wicks sweat fast, allowing you to stay fresh and dry.

Your everyday casual wear t-shirts simply won’t be suited as your gym or athleisure wear. A sports t-shirt is what you need to enjoy your workout sessions and feel absolutely at ease. The fabric of these garments is usually lightweight and breathable. It absorbs moisture and sweat you experience while working out and ensures you stay dry and fresh for long durations. It can be embarrassing if your t-shirt gets all wet from sweat; the feeling leaves you feeling conscious and also shifts your focus from the activity you’re doing. Thus, always wear a sports t-shirt for every gym activity. Besides, sports t-shirts look cool too. They are designed in a different manner and have a great fit. The fabric is usually stretchy and most of them can be worn all year round. To help you with your search to find a sports t-shirt for men, we have rounded up some options in our list below. They all are made from premium quality fabric and promise to keep you dry. To take a look at our selections, scroll down. Price of sports t-shirt for men at a glance:

Sports t-shirt for men Price Wildbrocket Sports T-Shirt ₹ 549.00 Campus Sutra Sport Jersey T-Shirt ₹ 419.00 Adidas Men T-Shirt ₹ 659.00 - ₹ 749.00 Chkokko Dry Fit Gym Sports T-Shirt ₹ 399.00 Big Button Dry Sports Tshirt ₹ 399.00

Wildbrocket Sports T-Shirt This sports t-shirt for men comes in slim fit. The rapid dry technology ensures to wick sweat and dry the fabric as fast as possible, allowing you to feel comfortable and fresh during and post workout sessions. The fabric is also lightweight and breathable which allows air to flow through easily. It also features a lovely print all over it. Besides, it can be machine washed.

Campus Sutra Sport Jersey T-Shirt Available in many colour options, this sport jersey t-shirt has a regular fit and a polo neck. It is made from 100% polyester fabric and has half sleeves. It is perfect to wear during workout sessions as the garment offers optimum comfort and its fabric is stretchy too. It absorbs sweat fast and keeps you dry and fresh for long durations.

Adidas T-Shirt This sports t-shirt from Adidas is made from fine quality fabric. It is available in two colours- Legend Ink and white. A stylish garment with a round neck and half sleeves, this makes for perfect wear for workout sessions. Its fabric is exceptionally lightweight and allows air to flow though. It is also effective in absorbing all the sweat, making one feel comfortable and dry.

Chkokko Dry Fit Gym Sports T-Shirt This sports t-shirt for men has a regular fit. It has a lightweight fabric which makes it best-suited for gym wear. You can wear it all year round as it promotes ease in movement during workouts and keeps one dry and comfortable. Made of 100% polyester fabric, it is skin-friendly. Besides, it is available in plenty of colour options.

Big Button Dry Sports Tshirt This t-shirt is made of 100% polyester fabric. Its ‘dynamic dry’ technology keeps one cool and fresh for long durations. No matter what type of workout you do, this garment is best-suited for each of them - whether it be yoga, running, cycling, gymming or stretching. It has half sleeves and a regular fit. Besides, the fabric is super skin-friendly, smooth to touch and breathable too.