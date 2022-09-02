Spykar shirts for men are of fine quality and super skin-friendly By Shreya Garg

Spykar shirts for men look smart and are made of fine quality material.

Shirts are one of the staple sartorial choices for men. And there are a plethora of options in both casual wear and formal wear categories. Some qualities that we look for in shirts are the comfort factor, durability, the fabric used and how stylish it appears. One of the brands where you can find a massive variety of shirts ticking all the boxes is Spykar. The apparels from this brand are reasonably priced, of great quality and comfortable too. You can find a mix of solid and printed shirts that will help elevate your collection. To help you with your selection, we have listed down our favourites from the brand below. Take a look and don't be surprised if you find yourself wanting to buy them all.



Spykar Men's Printed Slim Shirts

This slim fit shirt for men features an intricate and lovely leaf pattern all over it. It comes in Navy colour and can be worn for both casual and formal occasions. Made from good quality cotton material, it is both comfortable and skin-friendly. There’s a small pocket too in the front of this shirt. It will make for a cool and refreshing addition to the wardrobe of men for sure.

Spykar Solid Cotton Slim Fit Mens Casual Shirt

A solid-coloured dark red shirt is bound to look good on men, and how! This one is made from fine quality cotton material. It has a collared neck and slim fit. It also has long sleeves and a pocket in the front of it. The fabric is breathable and lightweight. Men can wear this in daily wear to look smart and sharp.

Spykar Men's Solid Slim Fit Shirts

If your style mantra is to keep it simple and elegant, then this slim fit shirt will definitely make for a cool addition to your collection. It features small squares all over the shirt and looks decent. It has long sleeves and is available in black colour. A classy option, this one is made from breathable fabric and will keep one comfortable all day long.

Spykar Men's Slim Shirt

One look at this shirt and you will want to include it to your collection. A smart and stylish option, you can wear this shirt to your workplace or in daily wear to create a stellar impression. The fabric it is made from is cotton and it has a slim fit. It comes with two pockets in the front and is available in three lovely colours.

Spykar Men's Slim Shirt

Available in soothing colours – peach orange and lime green, men will be sold on seeing the shirts for the first time. These are a cool, casual and easy-breezy option that one would want to wear all the time. The fabric it is made from is cotton and it is both lightweight and airy. There is a small pocket on the front side of the shirt and overall it makes for a decent pick.



Price of Spykar shirts for men at a glance:

