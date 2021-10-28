Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Step out in style with sunglasses that add to poise and personality

Sunglasses not only help one look stylish, but also block out harmful UV rays. 
Sunglasses is one of the accessories which lend a distinct edge to one's personality.(Unsplash)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 06:51 PM IST
By Shreya Garg

Certain accessories lend a distinct edge to one's personality. One of them is sunglasses. They add to one's poise, feel-good factor and charm. Besides, from the point of view of skin health also, a good pair of sunglasses helps keep harmful UV rays at bay. Below is a list of sunglasses that are classy and fun to wear:1. elegante Rectanglular Sunglasses for Women

These narrow and rectangular frames come in a free size fit. They can be worn by both teenage girls and women. They give 100% protection from the harmful rays of the sun. The lenses are made of high quality polycarbonate lens which are scratch resistant. 2. ELEGANTE Women's Oval Sunglasses

These oval framed sunglasses go with every face shape and size. You can sport them when going for a casual hangout, or when driving. They protect your eyes by blocking the harmful rays of the sun. Made from scratch proof and good quality polycarbonate lens, these sunglasses make for a perfect buy.

3. CREATURE Gaga Cat-Eye Oversize Sunglasses For Girls

These pair of classy sunglasses are highly durable. The purple colour frame gives a nice touch to this pair. It is made of shining polycarbonate material. Besides, it offers UV 400 protection, which means it blocks all light rays with wavelengths up to 400 nanometers. It blocks out both UVA and UVB rays. It also comes with 6 months warranty against any manufacturing defects.4. Polaroid Polarized Square Unisex Sunglasses

This pair of sunglasses comes in a metal frame and is unisex. Made from grey coloured polycarbonate lens, this pair of sunglasses gives 100% UV protection. It also comes with a warranty of 1 year against any manufacturing defects.At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

eyewear
