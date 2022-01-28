Stitched sarees are a help for moms struggling with kids' fancy dress ideas

Are you a young mother with small children at home? Have you spent hours thinking of creative ideas to dress up your little girl every Republic Day, Independence Day or for fancy dress competition at their school? Have you frantically looked around at local markets for inexpensive options for stitched sarees or dhoti-kurta for your children? We are certain these can be genuine concerns for young parents.

Alia Bhatt wearing a Kerala Saree in film 2 States. (YouTube Screengrab)

Fret not, as Amazon has options for such sarees more than you can imagine. Well, listed on the online platform are such items too. So, now is your chance to plan better and impress your little girl's school judges or RWA Holi Milan organisers with that neat Maharashtrian saree (worn in dhoti style) or Bengali Laal Paad saree (worn without pleats). Your little girl can now dance of Pinga (Baajirao Mastani) or Dola Dola Re (Devdas), looking like tiny versions of Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai or Madhuri Dixit in these two popular Hindi film songs.

In case, we have convinced you to explore the e-commerce platform, here are some options for your benefit.

1) Kerala sari for kids 6-7 year

Do you recall Alia Bhatt wearing a Kasavu Pattu (Kerala saree) in a song sequence in film 2 States? The pretty white/cream silk/cotton saree with gold border is the signature weave from Kerala. Now, you too can get your hands on one of these for your little girl. It is available in cotton and comes with an elastic band to help in ease of wearing. It also has a blouse with it. It can be hand washed.2) IndiaDressWala Readymade Silk Lavni Maharashtrian Costume

Maharashtra has a strong tradition of wearing the saree in the dhoti style. We have often seen Bollywood actresses sporting them in song sequences. Both Priyanka and Deepika wore them in Bajirao Mastani and rocked the look. Now, you can do the same and pick one for your daughter. This stitched Lavani-dance style (Lavani is a traditional dance from the state) comes with a blouse. It has to be dry cleaned.

3) Savi & Dev Readymade Girls Silk Bengali White Saree with Red Border

Saree, in many parts of India, is worn without pleats. Bengal is no different. You must have seen married Bengali women wear Laal Paad Saree (red border in a plain white saree) during Durga Puja. Well, now you can get one for your daughter from Amazon. It is available in many sizes, starting from 3-4 years and going up to 11 --12 years. This stitched saree comes with a blouse with white lining cloth. It must be dry cleaned only.

4) Bhartiya Paridhan Girls Ready To Wear Stitched 6 Yard Aboli Red Saree With Stitched Blouse

There are options for regular-style stitched saree as well. Check out this ready-to-wear stitched saree with a stitched blouse. This set can only be dry cleaned.5) WESTRO CULTURE Readymade Stitched lycra blend Saree for girls

Tired of traditional sarees? Then, check out this modern, lycra blend stitched saree for girls. Available in three other colours - Navy, Chickoo and Firozi (a shade of blue), this saree has sequins work on the blouse and ruffle and fringes as the border of the saree. Only dry clean this saree.

