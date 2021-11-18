Stock up on sweaters ahead of severe winter days to keep your babies warm

Every parent would agree how tough it is to keep their children from catching cold and cough in winters. The struggle is indeed real. This explains why it is absolutely vital to stock up on all winter essentials for your babies ahead of more freezing months.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To help make things easier for you, we have rounded up on a bunch of sweaters, a winter essential, designed to keep your babies warm and comfortable this winter. However, this selection is for baby boys. They are stylish, fashionable and easy to wear.

1. ATXP Kid's Cotton High Neck Sweater

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This pack of two high neck sweaters for your baby makes for a perfect pick to keep your baby warm this winter. They are available in various colour combinations; so, you will be spoilt for choice. These regular fit sweaters come in solid striking colours with a very soft cotton fabric. The high neck helps enhance the personality and also provide added protection to your babies from winter chill. These sweaters can be machine washed.

2. Trendy House Stylish & Comfortable Woolen Full Sleeve Sweater Sweatshirt Hoodie For Kids and Boys

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sporting an amazing print, this round neck woollen sweater is available in two more colour combinations. It comes in a classic fit and can be machine washed. It will keep your baby adequately warm and also takes the style quotient a few notches higher.

3. Hopscotch Full Sleeves Printed Sweater for Boys

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This regular fit sweater sports a beautiful and subtle design. The fabric is acrylic and designed to keep your baby warm and comfortable. It is tailored to perfection and offers a great fit. It is recommended to wash this sweater gently.

Care Instruction: Gentle Wash

4. Baby Meow Oswal Wool Knitted/Handmade Sweater

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This stylish sweater comes in a gorgeous blue colour and sports a beautiful design. Made from high-quality Oswal knitting yarn, it has a regular fit, has long sleeves and a round neck. It makes for a comfortable wear and can be machine washed.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON