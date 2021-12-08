Stock your little girl's closet with these shrugs and she will thank you later

Do you know what can jazz up the plain outfit of your little girl? It is a shrug. It is easy to wear and conveniently takes the style quotient up by many notches effortlessly. It looks charming and makes for an elegant wear. Your little girl can wear it on all occasions, or everyday, and trust us she will never complain of getting bored of wearing it. Such is the beauty of shrugs.



Even a shrug, available in solid colour with no print, can amp up the overall look. Besides, it comes in handy when you want to layer up to beat the chill. In simple terms, you can call it a shortcut to go from a monotonous look to a classy one.



You must stock the closet of your little girl with varied shrugs so that you and her are both sorted. So, if you want your girl to look pretty and dainty in every outfit that she wears, then you must check out this list of shrugs curated by us.



1. PINK WINGS Girls Sequined Shrugs

B084RMZRR3

This sequined shrug for girls is available in many nice, vibrant and fun colours. This regular fit shrug is made of polyester material. Sporting an open cardigan design, this shrug has long sleeves with lining. It is best recommended to hand wash this piece of garment. You can dress your little in this for parties, family functions, semi formal outings



2. Black Bolero shrug

B08LZ1VKBS

Made from a supreme quality fabric, this shrug makes for an elegant wear. The fabric is breathable and feels soft on skin. It is available in many soothing colours. Not only does it add charm to one's personality, but also make the wearer stand out from the crowd. It is best recommended to get it dry cleaned.



3. The Magic Wand Christmas Autum Winter Special Bolero Shrug

B08QFKRPRF

The material of this multi-colour shrug is 100% cotton. The fabric has a rich look, feels soft on the skin and is comfortable to wear. It is easy to wear and helps protect one from the winter chill and sunlight, too. It makes for a fun wear and can be worn on casual outings to semi formal outings to rock the look. It features a cute bow on one side of it. Also, it is recommended to wash it gently.



4. A Little Fable Mint Flower Shrug

B09KRNDGW1

This regular fit shrug is pretty and very dainty. It features delicate flowers and has long sleeves. The fabric consists of wool; it also has a crepe lining. It has a round neck and the colour of this shrug is exceptionally gorgeous. It is recommended to get it dry cleaned.



At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON