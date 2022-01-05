Stoles for men: Spruce up your winter look with these fashionable accessories

What makes some people love winter season so much? Well, the answer you will hear the most is that they get to accessorize the look in more ways than one. For men, one of the stylish accessories which also proves to be of utility is a stole.

Stoles are a must-have wardrobe staple, as that is one accessory which can make the same attire look refreshing. It's okay if your wardrobe does not have many sweaters, but if it has stoles of varying hues, then you are sorted for winter season. They enhance the overall look of any attire seamlessly and also provide one with warmth. Another interesting thing about stoles is that they can be styled in a myriad ways.

Since having a collection of stoles does not hurt anybody, we have rounded up a few stoles which we believe will make for nice additions. Without much ado, scroll through the list and get shopping.





1. Tweedle Ethnic Kullu Design Woven Shawl / Stole

B09H727HMF

This stole, sporting an evergreen design in a traditional kullu jamawar weave, has a universal appeal to it. It is unisex and and the design is inspired by Himachali handicraft. The fabric is soft to touch and keeps one adequately warm and cosy. The stole is easy to drape and can be thrown on any attire to amp up the overall look.





2. Pashtush Mens Stole

B08F312GJ2

Made from the finest micron natural lamb wool, this stole looks effortlessly stylish and spells grace. It is warm and is very lightweight. The classic paisley design on it complements both traditional and western attire. It is available in another colour variant, which is equally soothing and warm.





3. Paridhanlok Men's Golden Crush Lining Silk Dupatta Stole

B091DZ45GD

This stole is particularly suited to be worn on either sherwani or kurta. It is made from silk fabric and has tassles at both ends. The stunning golden colours and the crushed fabric further enhances the beauty of this stole. It is best to get it dry cleaned.





4. Weavers Villa Men's Woven Poly Wool Blend Stoles for Men

B09HR4GPNM

Made from poly wool blend, this stole for men has a unique touch and feel to it. It keeps one snug and at the same time help one look effortlessly stylish and elegant. It is recommended to get this apparel dry cleaned. Also, it is available in another very striking colour variant. Check it out.





At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products.

