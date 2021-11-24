Struggling with belly fat? Let high waist shapewear come to your rescue

Are you a teenager with a near-perfect body, but struggle with stubborn tummy fat? Are you a young mother struggling with postpartum fat around your belly? If fat around your stomach is what has been causing you embarrassment at work and in your personal life and doing crunches isn't your way of dealing with it, then the solution to your problem lies elsewhere. What you need is a high waist shapewear panty.

What is this? Basically it is a panty for women with a long elastic upper end which extends beyond your waist. It fits tightly and crunches your belly and waist to give you an enviable shape. Thankfully, there are many options online.





In case you wish to pick one for yourself, there's a quick guide to help you decide.

1) Women's High Waist Shapewear with Anti Rolling Strip Tummy Control Tucker Waist Slimming Panties Women Shapewear Underwear Women Waist Shapewear

B08R65VPNW

This panty is designed for control tummy fat (make it appear flat) and to give shape to your waist. One of the challenges in wearing such a panty is that it tends to slip and roll down. However, this panty comes with an anti-slip silicone strip which helps give you the security to move around freely, as it prevents the upper half from rolling down. It also balances compression, control and comfort to make it wearable. The panty has a seamless brief-cut design. The sizes begin from medium and go up to 2XL.

MRP: ₹699.00

Price: ₹367.00

2) Lilots Women's High Waist Shapewear with Anti Rolling Strip Tummy Control Tucker Waist Slimming Panties Women Shapewear

B09MD31Z18

This panty comes with anti-rolling strip and is effective against belly fat. It also helps give a shape to the waist. This shapewear panty comes in two colour variants including black and cream. The sizes range from medium to 2XL. This panty can be hand washed.





MRP: ₹699.00

Price: ₹379.00





3) Costafrey Tummy Tucker Women's High Waist Shapewear with Anti Rolling Strip Tummy Control Panties (Fits 30-38 Waist Size)

B085W345QW

This panty is designed to give you a slimmer look by tucking in your stomach and giving your waist a shape. It does so by making your tummy look tighter (firm) and toned, giving you a slimmer-looking stomach. It has four steel bones at the waistband that prevent the panty from rolling down, giving you greater control. It is made from soft and breathable fabric. It can be worn at work, as daily wear, as party wear, under your wedding dress (if you are wearing a wedding gown) and after pregnancy. It comes in two colours - beige and black.

MRP: ₹999.00

Price: ₹699.00

4) Dermawear Women's Shapewear Mini Shaper

B00QRIIC0E

This mini-body shapewear panty is a body shaper which provides firm compression around the abdomen, hips and upper thighs. Unlike others, this panty is not brief-like in design and has a short-pant design. That is the reason it gives shape to upper thigh region too. This panty can be machine washed. It is available in three colours - skin, black and beige. Sizes range from extra small and goes up to 3XL.





Price: ₹700.00 - ₹799.00





At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON