Summer calls for versatile dresses that can help amp up your fashion statement. Besides, it is always a welcome respite from regular jeans and T-shirt wear. Whether it is a maxi dress, midi dress or a shirt dress, all of them allow enough room for air circulation and help women power through the punishing summer heat. Dresses make for a chic wear; you can wear them on a number of occasions - from prom nights, casual brunch, family get togethers and more. So, if you're someone who hasn't upgraded their summer wardrobe with a number of dresses, then it's time you did. Throw on waist belts, a strappy pair of heels, dainty pendants on dresses to round off the look looking like a diva.
And if you're someone who doesn't want to shell out too much on dresses. Then our picks shortlisted in the list below come under the price tag of just ₹500. Their fabric is amazing, cuts are fabulous and colours are summerish. So, scroll down right away to take a look.
Lymio Women's Rayon Dress
This regular fit rayon dress sports a stunning floral print. It has short puff sleeves and helps accentuate one’s curves. To power through the blistering summer heat, this dress will definitely be a welcome addition in your summer wardrobe.
GOD BLESS Midi dress
This midi shirt dress for women comes in a soothing pink colour. It comes with a matching belt that helps cinch the waist just right. An elegant and summerish wear, you will paint a pretty picture in this dress. It has a relaxed fit and looks uber cool.
Purvaja Midi Bodycon Dress
This midi boycon dress is a stylish, statement wear dress that will boost your confidence by many notches. It comes in regular fit and is made from fine quality fabric that is stretchy and breathable. This dress has an amazing fit and will accentuate your curves. A classy and stylish wear, this is a must-have to spend summer days in style.
Oomph! A-Line Maxi Dress
Easy-breezy and stylish, this maxi dress is made from 100% crepe fabric. It has short sleeves and also comes with a stylish belt for a more defining look. Available in a slew of colours, you can wear this dress on a casual outing with girlfriends, a date night, on holidays and more.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.