Tuesday, May 10, 2022
  • Stylish dresses for women under 500 that'll help them brace summer heat 

Stylish dresses for women under 500 that'll help them brace summer heat 

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on May 10, 2022 17:38 IST
Summary:

Upgrade your summer wardrobe with stylish dresses to elevate your fashion sense and power through intense heatwaves. 

Look your best in stylish dresses for women.

Summer calls for versatile dresses that can help amp up your fashion statement. Besides, it is always a welcome respite from regular jeans and T-shirt wear. Whether it is a maxi dress, midi dress or a shirt dress, all of them allow enough room for air circulation and help women power through the punishing summer heat. Dresses make for a chic wear; you can wear them on a number of occasions - from prom nights, casual brunch, family get togethers and more. So, if you're someone who hasn't upgraded their summer wardrobe with a number of dresses, then it's time you did. Throw on waist belts, a strappy pair of heels, dainty pendants on dresses to round off the look looking like a diva.

And if you're someone who doesn't want to shell out too much on dresses. Then our picks shortlisted in the list below come under the price tag of just 500. Their fabric is amazing, cuts are fabulous and colours are summerish. So, scroll down right away to take a look.  

Lymio Women's Rayon Dress

This regular fit rayon dress sports a stunning floral print. It has short puff sleeves and helps accentuate one’s curves. To power through the blistering summer heat, this dress will definitely be a welcome addition in your summer wardrobe.

cellpic
Lymio Women's Reyon Dress-1 Medium D-493-Sky Blue-L_Sky
69% off
Rs 469 Rs 1,499
Buy now

GOD BLESS Midi dress

This midi shirt dress for women comes in a soothing pink colour. It comes with a matching belt that helps cinch the waist just right. An elegant and summerish wear, you will paint a pretty picture in this dress. It has a relaxed fit and looks uber cool.

cellpic
GOD BLESS Women's Midi Dress (FBA-GBK1214-xxl_Pink_2XL)
68% off
Rs 499 Rs 1,549
Buy now

Purvaja Midi Bodycon Dress

This midi boycon dress is a stylish, statement wear dress that will boost your confidence by many notches. It comes in regular fit and is made from fine quality fabric that is stretchy and breathable. This dress has an amazing fit and will accentuate your curves. A classy and stylish wear, this is a must-have to spend summer days in style.

cellpic
PURVAJA Women's Midi Bodycon Dress (Ruby-004-PN-M_Pink_M)
82% off
Rs 361 Rs 1,999
Buy now

Oomph! A-Line Maxi Dress

Easy-breezy and stylish, this maxi dress is made from 100% crepe fabric. It has short sleeves and also comes with a stylish belt for a more defining look. Available in a slew of colours, you can wear this dress on a casual outing with girlfriends, a date night, on holidays and more.

cellpic
Oomph! Women's Crepe A-Line Maxi Dress - Powder Blue
78% off
Rs 449 Rs 2,000
Buy now

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

 

