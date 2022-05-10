Summer calls for versatile dresses that can help amp up your fashion statement. Besides, it is always a welcome respite from regular jeans and T-shirt wear. Whether it is a maxi dress, midi dress or a shirt dress, all of them allow enough room for air circulation and help women power through the punishing summer heat. Dresses make for a chic wear; you can wear them on a number of occasions - from prom nights, casual brunch, family get togethers and more. So, if you're someone who hasn't upgraded their summer wardrobe with a number of dresses, then it's time you did. Throw on waist belts, a strappy pair of heels, dainty pendants on dresses to round off the look looking like a diva.



And if you're someone who doesn't want to shell out too much on dresses. Then our picks shortlisted in the list below come under the price tag of just ₹500. Their fabric is amazing, cuts are fabulous and colours are summerish. So, scroll down right away to take a look.



Lymio Women's Rayon Dress

This regular fit rayon dress sports a stunning floral print. It has short puff sleeves and helps accentuate one’s curves. To power through the blistering summer heat, this dress will definitely be a welcome addition in your summer wardrobe.