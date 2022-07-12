Stylish pairs of boots for women to wear this season

Want to amp up your overall appearance and elevate your confidence too? Then a stylish pair of boots is all you need to do it. Boots are a smart and attractive fashion accessory that one can wear with any attire. Even with a saree. Yes! Don't you remember actor Sonam Kapoor making a statement by rounding off her look in saree with a pair of boots? So, that just goes on to show how versatile a pair of boots is and how wonderfully it can give an edgy look to you. There are many variations when it comes to the toe style, closure, length of boots. You must have a worthy collection of them to flaunt and, trust us, they will do a lot of good to your style sense.

If you're looking for some chic options, then our list below will come in handy. Scroll down to take a look.



Trase Boots

This pair of elegant-looking boots has a sole made of polyurethane material. It comes with a zip closure and medium shoe width. A lightweight pair that is easy to wear and pull out, it will go well a number of your outfits, and how! High on comfort factor, it comes with a lightly padded foot bed and generous platform sole so that you can walk in them for long durations without feeling any inconvenience.