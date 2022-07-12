Story Saved
New Delhi 32oCC
Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022
New Delhi 32oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Stylish pairs of boots for women to wear this season

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jul 12, 2022 16:48 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Boots for women are a fashion accessory that can elevate one's look effortlessly. Check out some choicest options available online. 

product info
Boots for women are a chic fashion accessory.

Want to amp up your overall appearance and elevate your confidence too? Then a stylish pair of boots is all you need to do it. Boots are a smart and attractive fashion accessory that one can wear with any attire. Even with a saree. Yes! Don't you remember actor Sonam Kapoor making a statement by rounding off her look in saree with a pair of boots? So, that just goes on to show how versatile a pair of boots is and how wonderfully it can give an edgy look to you. There are many variations when it comes to the toe style, closure, length of boots. You must have a worthy collection of them to flaunt and, trust us, they will do a lot of good to your style sense.

If you're looking for some chic options, then our list below will come in handy. Scroll down to take a look.

Trase Boots
This pair of elegant-looking boots has a sole made of polyurethane material. It comes with a zip closure and medium shoe width. A lightweight pair that is easy to wear and pull out, it will go well a number of your outfits, and how! High on comfort factor, it comes with a lightly padded foot bed and generous platform sole so that you can walk in them for long durations without feeling any inconvenience.

cellpic
TRASE Women's Boots | Faux Leather, Trendy, Comfortable, Zipper Boots for Casual, Outdoor and Holiday Outings| Black, 4 UK
56% off
889 1,999
Buy now

Rodricks Fashion Fur Boots
These boots look stylish, are supremely comfortable and made of good quality material. It has a sole made of rubber and the upper material is of synthetic. A lightweight pair that is made of breathable fabric, it allows air to pass through them. You can wear them to multiple occasions and steal the show. Another plus point about these shoes is that their sole is anti slip.

cellpic
Rodricks Women's Fashion Fur Boots
42% off
580 999
Buy now

Street Style Store High-Top Flat Boots
This pair of knee length boots for women comes with a pull-on closure. It sole is made of synthetic rubber and has a medium shoe width. Fashionable and trendy, this pair is available in black colour and will go well with most of your outfits. Besides, it provides optimum comfort and are durable too. You will love wearing these from time to time.

cellpic
STREETSTYLESTORE Women Black Suede High-Top Flat Boots, Size - 41
40% off
1,199 1,999
Buy now

Fashimo Ankle Length Heel Boots
This pair of ankle length heel boots comes with a pull-on closure and medium shoe width. It sole is made of thermoplastic elastomers and is very lightweight too. The upper material of this footwear is made of synthetic leather and it also comes with a cushioned foot bed. What's more is these boots come in three striking colours - black, brown and tan.

cellpic
Fashimo Amazing Design Women's Ankle Length Heel Boots For Women's And Girls|Office Wear| Casual Wear Boots Zip06-Tan-40
45% off
552 999
Buy now

Delize Black Derby Boots
This pair of derby boots is what you need to spruce up your overall look and radiate charm. It has a trendy and stylish design and comes with a lace-up closure. Its shoe width is medium and its upper material is made of synthetic leather. B

cellpic
Delize Women's Black Derby Boots
64% off
2,899 8,099
Buy now

Price of boots for women at a glance:

Boots for womenPrice
 Trase Boots  1,999.00
 Rodricks Fashion Fur Boots  999.00
Street Style Store High-Top Flat Boots  1,199.00
 Fashimo Ankle Length Heel Boots  552.00
 Delize Black Derby Boots  2,899.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Windows 10 laptops: Top options for a rich gaming experience
Intel Core i7 laptops: Highly efficient devices that help in multi-tasking
Lehenga for women: An Indian wear that amps up style, has feminine appeal
Hair colour for men: Get natural-looking hair from ammonia-free products
DDR4 laptops: Known to improve long-term system stability
fashion FOR LESS