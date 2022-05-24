Story Saved
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Stylish shirts for men are high on fashion and offer much variety

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on May 24, 2022 19:28 IST
Summary:

It is always a good idea to have stylish shirts in your closet and Amazon is a good place to begin one's search.

product info
Stylish shirts for men come in different colours and styles.

You may have any number of shirts in your wardrobe, but there is always room for more. The moment a person sets his eye on a stylish new shirt, the desire to own it begins to trouble that person. The wise thing to do is to keep removing older, dull-looking shirts after every periodic cupboard cleaning and replacing them with stylish new ones.

There is no one definition of stylish shirts. They can be casual shirts, formal ones or regular office wear shirts. The fabric too can vary from cotton, denim, polyester to rayon. A stylish shirt is one that is fashionable and hip and can be of any design. If you have been thinking of picking one for yourself, then Amazon can be a nice place to begin your search. The e-commerce platform is a treasure trove of various styles and designs of stylish shirts.

We have curated a list of some such stylish shirts which you should take a look at. They are a mix of different kinds of shirts - from casual to regular wear shirts.

Price of stylish shirts for men:  

ProductPrice
Dennis Lingo Men's Casual Shirt 470.00 - 645.00
Amazon Brand - Inkast Denim Co. Men's Slim Fit Casual Shirt 569.00
Arrow Sport Men's Striped Regular Shirt 1,249.00
Pepe Jeans Men Casual Shirt 1,175.00 - 1,497.00
United Colors of Benetton Men's Slim Shirt 1,159.00 - 1,899.00

Dennis Lingo Men's Casual Shirt

This slim fit shirt is available in eight colours - Dusty Pink, Bottle Green, Brown, Burgundy, Camel, Coral, Dark Red and Dusty Blue. It is made from 100% cotton fabric. It features spread collar and full sleeves. Its sizes begin with small and go up to 2XL. It can be machine washed. This is ideal as a casual wear and can be worn for birthdays, office parties or for family outings. 

Amazon Brand - Inkast Denim Co. Men's Slim Fit Casual Shirt

This stylish shirt comes in denim fabric. It is available in six different colours - Blue 1, Blue 2, Blue 3, Ice blue, Indigo Blue and Medium Blue. This slim fit shirt is made from 100% cotton. It is a full sleeves shirt with a classic collar style and single cuff. This washed Indigo cotton shirt comes in classic western yoke styling. It can be machine washed.

cellpic
Amazon Brand - Inkast Denim Co. Men's Solid Slim Fit Casual Shirt (INK-SH-103A_Blue 1 M)
70% off
Rs 599 Rs 1,999
Buy now

Arrow Sport Men's Striped Regular Shirt

This regular fit shirt comes with spread collar, chest patch pocket and full button placket. It comes in white and pink or red colours. It is made from cotton fabric and looks stylish and fashionable. This striped shirt comes with full sleeves. It is a versatile shirt and can be worn for casual occasions like birthdays, college reunions etc. But it can also be worn for business meetings like townhalls or board meetings. It can be machine washed.

cellpic
Arrow Sport Men's Striped Regular Shirt (ASACSH1357_Pink 42)
50% off
Rs 1,249 Rs 2,499
Buy now

Pepe Jeans Men Casual Shirt

This attractive white and black stripes shirt is ideal for casual occasions like birthdays, as regular college and office wear. With full sleeves, front buttons and spread collars, it is a fashionable wear. Made from cotton fabric, it is very comfortable to wear in summers. The sizes of this regular fit shirt begin from small size and go up to 3XL. 

cellpic
Pepe Jeans Men's Striped Regular fit Casual Shirt (PM306917-WHITE_M
53% off
Rs 1,175 Rs 2,499
Buy now

United Colors of Benetton Men's Slim Shirt

This summery white and yellow shirt is an absolute must-have garment for men. This is an ideal casual wear option. With front buttons, spread collar and full sleeves, it looks super stylish. This shirt can be machine washed. This is a checkered shirt and is available in six other colours including white-black, white-dark blue, white-green, white-pink, white-light blue and white-wine. Its sizes begin from small size and go up to 3XL.

cellpic
United Colors of Benetton Men's Slim Shirt (5NS07U008I905_Yellow L)
60% off
Rs 1,159 Rs 2,899
Buy now

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

fashion FOR LESS