Suede shoes for men make for classy pick to boost your fashion game

Made from super fine leather, suede shoes look classy and uber stylish. Their texture is smooth, the fabric used is durable and the comfort factor too is high. Pairs of suede shoes will definitely make for fine additions to one's collection. There is a lot of variety that is available in this category - from boots, sneakers to loafers - one can have an eclectic mix of these.
One quality that these shoes are known for is their durability. The fabric used is of fine quality and super soft that it lasts for years. However, what one needs to be careful about is to keep these shoes away from water, as these are generally not water-resistant.
If you're looking for some celebrity-style inspiration, then actor Kartik Aaryan's photographs from Monday will definitely make you go scrambling for similar such shoes. To help you with some amazing picks, we have prepared a list below that will come in handy. Scroll down to take a look.
Hush Puppies Dun Suede E Leather Sneaker
This pair of suede leather sneakers from Hush Puppies ranks high on comfort and style factors. It comes with lace-up closure and has a medium shoe width. Available in two colours - brown and blue - these will amp up your overall look by several notches. Easy to clean, all you need is a dry cloth to wipe off the dust.
Louis Stitch Suede Leather Shoes
Durable, stylish and comfortable - these are the adjective that can well define this pair of shoes. It comes with a sole made of thermoplastic elastomers and has a medium shoe width. Made of Italian genuine suede leather, it is durable and of high quality. It comes with a leather lining too that helps in preventing sweat and odour. Offering a great grip and support, its design is European and it will definitely make for a lovely addition to one's footwear collection.
Monks and Knights Suede Leather Moccasin Loafer Shoes
Classy and easy to wear, this pair of loafers for men makes for one fine footwear option. It has a sole made of rubber and the material used is authentic Italian suede leather. Available in number of colour options, walking in these will boost one's confidence and lend one an edge. Besides, the design of the shoes is supremely elegant and robust.
Aramish Suede Leather Boot
If you're look for a footwear option that has a distinct appeal, then this pair is one for you. A formal pair of shoes, this one comes with high cushioned footbed, providing your feet with love and care. You will not feel any discomfort whatsoever on wearing them for long durations. It is made of suede leather and has a sole made of thermoplastic elastomers.
Fausto Suede Leather Brogue Shoes
Made of fine quality material, this is an attractive-looking pair of shoes. It is a must-have in one's collection. Its sole is made of thermoplastic elastomers and it comes with a lace-up closure. The shoe width is medium and offers a snug fit. Available in quite a few striking colour options, the outer material of these is made of suede leather. Men will simply love wearing these shoes over and over again.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.