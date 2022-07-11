Suede shoes for men make for classy pick to boost your fashion game

Made from super fine leather, suede shoes look classy and uber stylish. Their texture is smooth, the fabric used is durable and the comfort factor too is high. Pairs of suede shoes will definitely make for fine additions to one's collection. There is a lot of variety that is available in this category - from boots, sneakers to loafers - one can have an eclectic mix of these.

One quality that these shoes are known for is their durability. The fabric used is of fine quality and super soft that it lasts for years. However, what one needs to be careful about is to keep these shoes away from water, as these are generally not water-resistant.



If you're looking for some celebrity-style inspiration, then actor Kartik Aaryan's photographs from Monday will definitely make you go scrambling for similar such shoes. To help you with some amazing picks, we have prepared a list below that will come in handy. Scroll down to take a look.





Hush Puppies Dun Suede E Leather Sneaker

This pair of suede leather sneakers from Hush Puppies ranks high on comfort and style factors. It comes with lace-up closure and has a medium shoe width. Available in two colours - brown and blue - these will amp up your overall look by several notches. Easy to clean, all you need is a dry cloth to wipe off the dust.