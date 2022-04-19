Suit and pant sets: Gentle colours and modest cuts are loved by newly-wed women

Salwar kameez has an eternal appeal. Styles can come and go but this garment will forever remain in vogue. In recent times, this apparel has undergone a slight change in design and has been modified as a suit and pant set. The kameez remains the same but the salwar has since become westernized. It is also a much-preferred garment, worn by newly-wed women. Many Bollywood stars have been seen in this attire immediately after their weddings. Another point to note here is that these sets are usually available in soothing pastel colours and have modest cuts. Actor Alia Bhatt, who recently got married in Mumbai, was spotted at an airport on Tuesday in a breezy pale pink suit and pant set. Needless to say, she look every bit pretty.

If you are looking for similar options, then Amazon is a good place to begin your search. We have prepared a list that you must take a look at. Our selections come in radiant colours and feature beautiful embroidery work. Keen on taking a look? Then scroll down.

Raj Mandir Fabrics Women's Cotton Anarkali Suit

This Anarkali suit comes with a pair of matching pants and a dupatta. It is made of Cambric cotton fabric and has lace work done on its yoke, sleeve, the border of pants and the dupatta too. The pair of pants has calf length and the pretty suit has three fourth sleeves. It is a stylish and statement wear apparel in which you can make head turns, and how!

B094NRPMCG

GoSriKi Women's Cotton Blend Kurta with Pant & Dupatta

This cotton kurta comes with a pair of matching pants and dupatta. The kurta has a straight fit type and three fourth sleeves. Made of good quality cotton fabric, this suit will add to your radiance and glow. It is comfortable to wear and the bright pink colour it is available in is just too soothing to the eyes to resist.

B09NQ8YCQ2

Six Clicks Womens Rayon Kurtis Pant and Dupatta Set

This light purple colour kurta set, which comes with matching pair of pants and dupatta, is simple and elegant. The kurta has a V-neck and three fourth sleeves. There are also some tassels on the edges of the dupatta. A comfortable and easy to wear apparel, this kurta set is made of rayon fabric.

B09HS17PBQ

Narsingh Inpex Women's Embroidered Rayon Kurta Pant Set

This regular fit kurta is available with a matching pair of pants and dupatta. Made from fine quality rayon fabric, it features stunning embroidery work on both the kurta and the pants. The soothing light blue colour looks gorgeous and will suit every skin tone. The dupatta also has a mix of pink colour in it.

B09X14KLVS

Raj Mandir Fabrics Women's Rayon Festival Kurta Pant & Dupatta Set

This kurta, pant and dupatta set is what a new bride needs to amp up her style repertoire. Available in bright and soothing colours like red, navy and green, this apparel will look stunning on you. The fabric of the kurta and pants is rayon, whereas that of dupatta is chiffon. You can also find some tassels on the corners of dupatta. A stylish and chic suit set, you will look radiant in it.

B09KQNPB2Y

