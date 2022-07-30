Summer jacket for men should be lightweight and meant as casualwear

Summer is hardly the time of the year when one thinks of a jacket in India. With temperatures in peak summer hovering above 40 degrees all across the country, life was nothing short of being miserable. Yet, if one were to take a cursory glance at online e-commerce platforms and you will see that they are flooded with summer jackets for men.

So just what is a summer jacket? Basically, it is the same old jacket, however, it is made if lightweight fabric. But why would one want to wear in jacket in oppressive Indian summer? The obvious reason is for style and to be fashionable. There is, however, another reason why wearing a lightweight jacket in extremely hot weather is not a bad idea - it provides the most basic protection against ultra violet rays (UVA and UVB). Apart from causing sunburns and accelerating the process of ageing, UV rays can lead to cancer. Wearing a full sleeves jacket could be a simple and effective way of reversing such damages. Then, there are wind cheater jackets, meant for regions that get lashed by rains. They are meant to provide protection against cold winds and light rain.

Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Foldable Windcheater

As the name suggests, this is a wind cheater jacket, which means that it is a jacket, made from thin fabric, designed to resist wind chill and light rain. This regular fit jacket is available in a number of attractive colours - black, olive green, blue and grey. It has been made using 100% polyester. It comes with the front zipper closure and side pockets and is meant as a casual wear option. This is an ultralight foldable windcheater and has a pouch.