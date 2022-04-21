Summer office wear for women: Break monotony with eclectic and stylish clothes

As offices are beginning to open up, most of us are suddenly going on a shopping spree in search of decent office wear apparel. While it is indeed sad to bid goodbye to our comfortable loungewear, we’re certain it will be interesting to embrace the summer office wear as long as you’re willing to keep it fun and sassy. Most of us make the mistake of confusing office wear with boring and monotonous colours and regular shirts-and-jeans combination. It is time we wrapped our heads around the fact that office wear too can be fun, colourful and stylish. For instance, we all can agree that for most of us our go-to bottom wear for workplace is either a pair of jeans or a pair of trousers. So, how about we bring in pencil skirts or wide leg jeans in our office wear collection? Similarly, shirts and blazers are all to commonplace. What can make your office wear appear eclectic could be a maxi top or a relaxed fit flannel shirt.

We have prepared a list of our favourites here. Read on for style inspo for daily office wear.



Miss Chase Women's Multicolored Round Neck Maxi Top

This multicoloured maxi top is just what you need to beat Monday blues at work. It has smock detailing around the waist region, which helps cinch it and make the outfit look flattering. You can team it with a pair of jeans or palazzo to spruce up your overall look.

Mizago Women's Floral Print Top

Featuring a pretty floral print, this top will definitely bring a freshness to your office wear. Its fabric is breathable and lightweight, ensuring you’re comfortable through the busy work day in this blistering heat. You can team it with a pair of trousers or jeans. Also, a pair of ballet flats will go superbly well with it.

Broowl Womens Wide Leg Flared Jeans

Ditch your regular pair of jeans and introduce this comfortable wide leg jeans in your closet. It breaks the monotony, looks sassy and offers supreme comfort, not to forget the air ventilation part. This mid-rise, relaxed fit jeans is just what you need when you want to look cool despite the dreadful workload at the office.

Qiii Beautiful You Women's Single Breasted Formal Blazer

Yes, we know it is summer and the thought of wearing a blazer can be dreadful. However, this single breasted blazer’s fabric is lightweight and perfect for summers. And again, there’s no denying that nothing can help cast the stellar impression besides a blazer that fits well.

Stars and You Formal Pencil Skirt

This pencil skirt will make for excellent office wear. It comes with an elasticated waistband and its fabric is stretchy too. You can wear an oversized shirt over it and tuck it in, or can even go for a ribbed collar shirt. Besides, it is always a great idea to break the monotony when it comes to office wear, and this skirt will help you do just that.

VERO MODA Women's Regular fit Shirt

This flannel shirt for women has a relaxed fit and is perfect for everyday office wear. Made of 100% cotton, it is a breathable fabric and ensures to keep one cool and fresh all day long.

Bleu Velvet Women's Cotton Regular Fit Stripes Shirt

A 100% cotton fabric shirt, this apparel is perfect for office wear. You can team it with a number of things. To jazz things up, you can pair it with a pencil skirt and to keep it strictly formal, you can opt for a pair of trousers. Either way, this shirt will give you the no-nonsense and strictly business-like vibe.

