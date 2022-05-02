Story Saved
  • Summer wedding outfits for women: Clothes that will get you loads of compliments

Summer wedding outfits for women: Clothes that will get you loads of compliments

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on May 02, 2022 16:43 PM IST
Summary:

Weddings call for stepping up your sartorial choices. From intricate embellish work to dainty prints, check out our picks for this year's summer wedding season. 

Weddings call for glamorous and fashionable clothes. 

Wedding season is synonymous with sporting gorgeous attire featuring intricate work. Many of us also prod our dear ones to tie the knot soon only because we want to wear glorious wedding outfits and have unlimited fun dressing up. Such is the attraction of wedding clothes. When it comes to choosing outfits for women, the latter are always seeking for that one outfit that catches their attraction at first glance. Through this article, our endeavour is to solve this problem, as we bring to you some of the finest summer wedding outfits in our list below. Whether you want to look amazing at your ex-boyfriend's wedding or want all eyes on you at your sibling or friend's marriage, these outfits will do the thing for you. Just by wearing them you will feel a surge in confidence and we bet, you will surely turn heads in them.

So, shall we explore the options in the list below? If yes, then scroll down.

Shri Balaji silk and cotton saree
This gorgeous salwar kameez set is just what you need to look spectacular in this summer wedding season. Whether it is your bestie getting married or your brother getting hitched, if you want to steal the show then this semi stitched suit set should be on your radar. It features amazing embellished work and bright and soothing colours.

SHRI BALAJI SILK & COTTON SAREE EMPORIUM 9563 Indian Sharar Gharar Pakistani Suit Party Salwar Kameez Eid Festive Women (Color 3, 12)
cellpic
SHRI BALAJI SILK & COTTON SAREE EMPORIUM 9563 Indian Sharar Gharar Pakistani Suit Party Salwar Kameez Eid Festive Women (Color 3, 12)
Rs 46,624
Buy now

Satyapaul Women's Net Saree
This embroidered net saree comes in a pretty peach colour. It is simple, elegant and a statement wear apparel that will look absolutely flattering on you. The fabric is of premium quality and it comes with a blouse piece too.

SATYAPAUL Women's Net Saree With Blouse Piece (8907544976551_Peach)
cellpic
SATYAPAUL Women's Net Saree With Blouse Piece (8907544976551_Peach)
30% off
Rs 20,997 Rs 29,995
Buy now

Clearbridal Evening Dress
It’s edgy, it’s fun and it’s a drop dead gorgeous gown that will reflect well on your wedding sartorial sense. It features a V-neckline and is backless. It features beautiful bead and embellished work which has been done to perfection.

Clearbridal Women's Sexy V-Neck Beaded Prom Dresses Long Backless Evening Gowns Steel Size 10
cellpic
Clearbridal Women's Sexy V-Neck Beaded Prom Dresses Long Backless Evening Gowns Steel Size 10
Rs 67,128.641
Buy now

Zeel Clothing Women's Organza Floral Semi-Stitched Lehenga 
This semi-stitched lehenga choli is just perfect for this summer wedding season. It has a summerish vibe and looks dainty. Made from fine quality organza fabric, it is a comfortable and lightweight apparel that will not weigh you down and rather allow you have all the fun.

Zeel Clothing Women's Organza Floral White Semi-Stitched Lehenga Choli (7611-Wedding-Floral-Lehenga-Latest, White)
cellpic
Zeel Clothing Women's Organza Floral White Semi-Stitched Lehenga Choli (7611-Wedding-Floral-Lehenga-Latest, White)
71% off
Rs 2,939 Rs 9,999
Buy now

Fast Fashions Lehenga Choli
Do you prefer keeping it minimalistic and elegant? Then this attire comprising semi-stitched lehenga and unstitched choli and jacket is for you. The jacket features intricate embroidery work which looks simply attractive. You will look compliment-ready in this attire, we assure you.

Fast Fashions Women's Georgette Semi-Stitched Lehenga Choli (FF-15072021(1)_White, Pink_Free Size)
cellpic
Fast Fashions Women's Georgette Semi-Stitched Lehenga Choli (FF-15072021(1)_White, Pink_Free Size)
66% off
Rs 1,099 Rs 3,199
Buy now

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

