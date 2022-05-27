Sunglasses for girls are not just cute indulgences, they protect eyes too By hindustantimes.com Edited by Nivedita Mishra

Sunglasses for girls blend fashion with utility.

Ask any Indian mother about investing in a pair of sunglasses for her daughter and chances are you will get a nod but only for a toy version. It would be seen as a cute indulgence - neither would an Indian mom be keen on making her daughter fashion conscious at that young age, nor will she likely think of any health fallout of not wearing one. First things first - sunglasses make the wearer look hip and trendy irrespective of the gender or age. When kids wear them, they look cute and adorable. While a very young kid, say in the age group of 4-5 years, may not have the patience to keep wearing them on at all times, a pre-teen child (10-11 years) might just do so. Sunglasses look fashionable and raise your fashion standard almost instantly. What many parents may not know is that sunglasses also protect the eyes and skin around the eyes from harmful UV rays, that can lead to cancer as well. So, investing in a good pair of sunglasses is all about marrying style with utility. If we have got you thinking on picking up one for your kid, then Amazon would be a nice place to begin your search. Price of sunglasses for girls at a glance:

Product Price Dash UV Protected Round Unisex Sunglasses ₹ 1,099.00 Faddish Anti-Reflective Cateye Sunglasses ₹ 899.00 Elegante Baby Round Sunglasses for Girls ₹ 299.00 Unisex Aviator Sunglasses For Girls and Boys ₹ 199.00 Creature Gaga Cat-Eye Oversize Sunglasses For Girls ₹ 298.00

Dash UV Protected Round Unisex Sunglasses This small-sized pair of sunglasses is just what your daughter needs to look stylish and cool. Its round shape will add that dash of cuteness to her look. It comes with a metal frame, is black in colour and has black-coloured temples. With its brown colour and grey-coloured polycarbonate lens, it looks super hip. What's more it provides 100% UV protection. Some of its frame dimensions as a following: lens width - 48 mm, nose bridge: 20 mm, temple length: 125 mm. It can be worn by boys and girls.

Faddish Anti-Reflective Cateye Sunglasses This pair of Cateye sunglasses can be worn by girls as well as women. It has been made from handmade acetate (an eco-friendly and hypoallergenic material). It features a skin-friendly nose pad and that helps one from getting nose marks. It also has high-quality spring hinges for comfortable fit. It uses UV400 and ‘Blue Block Protection’ lens. It is a smart and tough pair and can be worn for as partywear, office wear, on casual outings and as a daily rough use option. Its frame dimension is as following: lens width - 52mm , lens height - 32mm, nose bridge - 18mm, temple length - 141mm. It comes in two colour options - dark brown and teal.

Elegante Baby Round Sunglasses for Girls This is a really cute option for children in the age group of 3-7 years. It is round in shape and will be loved by children. It is available in seven different colours. It is lightweight, comfortable and fashionable. The lens used in it comes with UV 400 protection. Additionally, it is anti-glare and provides high definition vision. It is also shatterproof, so even if your kids were to drop it on a hard surface, you need no worry about damage. The good thing is that while it looks really cool, it is an inexpensive option. It is unisex, so a boy can wear it too.

Unisex Aviator Sunglasses For Girls and Boys This stylish pair of sunglasses is available in a pack of two. While it is a childrens' option, its aviator style is sure make your kid look really fashionable. Ideally, given its aviator design, it is best suited for early to mid teens kids. It is UV protected, hence the eyes and skin of your children will remain protected. Made from metallic material, it is durable enough to last long. This is a versatile pair of sunglasses and can be worn on different occasions - college, office, gym or while reading.

Creature Gaga Cat-Eye Oversize Sunglasses For Girls Here's another sunglasses option which will look great on girls. This smart pair of sunglasses is a perfect blend of durable modern-day material styled with great craftsmanship. These are oversized sunglasses and come with gradient lens. It has a full frame and material used is a shiny polycarbonate. It comes with UV 400 protection, which blocks all light rays with wavelengths up to 400 nanometers, effectively tackling both UVA and UVB rays.