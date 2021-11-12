Sunglasses for men are all about style and protection against sun's harsh rays

Sunglasses are a must-have in any man's wardrobe. One may or may not be a frequent user of them, but having them is a necessity. Sunglasses add that extra dash of glamour, apart from protecting one's eyes from the harmful and strong rays of the sun.



People often mistake it for being a luxury item but that is simply not true. Sunglasses of major brands can be expensive, but more affordable options are also available in the market. So, in case, you are in the mood for a new pair of sunglasses, you might want to check out our list.



1) ELEGANTE Men's Square Sunglasses

Available in 10 different colour variants, these sunglasses are trendy and cool. These sunglasses are particularly suited for boys and men of small and medium sized faces. They are not suitable for big faces. Their smooth legs cover give protection to the ear.



2) Elegante UV Protected Driving Vintage Pilot Gradient Metal Body Square Sunglasses

Available in four colour variants (black, gold brown, gold purple and blue), these sunglasses are suitable for all adults except for boys below 18 years of age. They are designed in a square shape and can be worn as a high-end fashion accessory during shopping and vacation all year round. They are also ideal for driving, playing golf, running, fishing, climbing, trekking and other outdoor activities.

3) GAINX Retro Rectangular Aviator Sunglasses

These sunglasses are available in several different colours (blue lens, brown golden, brown, black, dark purple and black, purple silver). They (square aviator sunglasses) are suitable for any face. They come with a comfortable nose pads design - adjustable silicone nose pads - so that you can adapt them to fit your nose shape. Their lenses have 100% UV420 protection coating which block harmful UVA and UVB rays. They are perfect for all outdoor activities like shopping, walking, traveling and daily use.



4) Lorenz Analogue Black Dial Men's Watch & Wayfarer Sunglasses

This combo of watch and pair of sunglasses can be used as a gift for men and boys. The pair of sunglasses can be used for outdoor and business outings and as a party wear. The watch's movement is made of high quality imported Japanese material.



5) Lorenz Combo of Black Watch, Wallet and Black Sunglasses

Yet another gift option, this combination contains a watch, a wallet and a pair of sunglasses. This pair of sunglasses can be worn on different occasions, be it a party, an outdoor or business event.



6) Dervin Men's & Boy's Square Sunglasses

These sunglasses are available in seven different colour combinations (gold black, gold blue, gold brown, gold red, gold yellow, silver blue and silver white). They come in large size and are durable and have lightweight frame. They are good for face type: diamond, heart, long, oval, round and square.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

