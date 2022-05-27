Sunglasses for men: Glamorous fashion accessory that gives UV protection too By hindustantimes.com Edited by Nivedita Mishra

Published on May 27, 2022





Sunglasses are the ultimate fashion accessory. They are of great utility too.

Sunglasses are an ultimate fashion accessory - they immediately lift our style quotient by several notches. Qualities that are often associated with sunglasses are rebellion, uniqueness and character. In fashion sense, any garment's appeal goes up the moment we pair it with this fashion accessory. A stylish pair of aviators and wayfarers can really alter a plain look into a glamorous one. The thing about sunglasses is that they are not only fashion accessories. For much too long this piece of accessory has been glamourised by film and sports stars. The truth is that there are health benefits to it too. The tinted glass used in these sunglasses works as a barrier and helps the eyes and the skin around it against harmful ultra violet rays of the sun. If you are in the mood to pick one up then Amazon is a great place to look for them and pick them up as well. Many of them come with very attractive discounts too. We have shortlisted some good sunglasses from trusted brands that you will find useful. Take a look. Price of sunglasses for men at a glace:

Product Price Ray-Ban Rb4165 Justin Rectangular Sunglasses ₹ 10,090.00 DUCO Mens Sports Polarized Sunglasses for Men ₹ 4,499.00 NUMI Paris Stylish European Sunglasses ₹ 7,599.00 Tommy Hilfiger Unisex-Adult Green Sunglasses-58 ₹ 6,439.00 Hemens Sunglasses For Men ₹ 3,125.00

Ray-Ban Rb4165 Justin Rectangular Sunglasses When it comes to sunglasses, nothing beats the popularity of this brand. While Ray Ban aviators are a huge hit, the sunglasses considered for this discussion are rectangular ones. It is available in 11 different colours. Here are few details about the dimensions of the product - lens width: 54 mm, bridge width:16 mm, temple length: 145 mm, lens height: 44 mm. For those of you who are not familiar with few terms, a ‘bridge’ refers to the area that arches up over the nose between the lenses while ‘temple’ is the piece of the frame that extends over the ear to help hold the sunglasses in place, also referred to as the 'arm'. This pair of sunglasses has a black frame with polar grey gradient lens. It provides 100% UV protection.

DUCO Mens Sports Polarized Sunglasses for Men This pair of sunglasses comes with TAC polarized triacetate lenses (a kind of lens that gives UV protection) that is impact and scratch resistant. It is durable as well. This pair of sunglasses blocks 100% of harmful UVA and UVB rays. It is a lightweight pair and comes with an AL-MG alloy design, which is ideal for cycling, driving, running, fishing, racing, skiing, climbing, and all outdoor activities enthusiasts. At only 25 g, you can hardly feel it on your face.

NUMI Paris Stylish European Sunglasses This pair of sunglasses is an epitome of Parisian style and grandeur and boasts of a modernist design. Here are some details on the dimensions of this pair - frame width: 140 mm, frame height: 58 mm, frame dimensions: (58-14-140) mm. It has full rim frame while its shape is aviator. It is so made to give UV protection and has an anti-reflective coating. It is also anti-glare in character.

Tommy Hilfiger Unisex-Adult Green Sunglasses-58 This is a unisex product and can be worn by men as well as women. It is so designed to give you 100% protection against harmful ultra violet rays. Some of its frame details include the following: lens width - 58 mm, nose bridge - 15 mm and temple length - 140 mm. It comes with a gold-coloured frame with gold temples. Its lens is green-coloured polycarbonate lens. This super stylish sunglasses will make you stand out in a crowd.

Hemens Sunglasses For Men This pair of sunglasses is meant for all of sports activities such as cycling, driving, running, climbing and any other regular sports. It is so designed to block out strong and harmful ultraviolet rays. You can choose between six lenses in terms of colour. Some of the shades include Ice Blue, Night Vision Yellow and Tea Slice. It comes with HD colourful coating technology, which is designed to give you a clearer and more accurate visual experience.