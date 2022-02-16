Take cue from Ranveer Singh on how to don a bucket hat to amp up style quotient

If you want to stand out from the crowd, then accessorize well. It is literally that simple and for men, a bucket hat can be one such accessory that can elevate their overall look in a jiffy and without much of an effort. It is evident that actor Ranveer Singh knows the art of accessorizing his look way too well.

On Tuesday, he was spotted outside a dubbing studio in Bandra wearing a bucket hat. He stood out and looked dashing as ever. Besides being a cool accessory, these hats are also useful in providing one with full protection from the glare of sun when stepping out.



Keen on getting one of these hats for yourself or loved ones? Then scroll down and take a look at some of our top picks listed on Amazon. The hats are all lightweight and comfortable to wear for long durations. And it goes without saying, they will amp up your style quotient too.



1. INFISPACE® Unisex 100% Cotton Foldable Bucket Beach Sun Hat

This bucket hat has a 100% cotton fabric which is both soft and breathable. It is foldable and lightweight and is available in a myriad colours. You can wear it when on a beach visit or leading outdoors to protect yourself from the sun. Also, it is best-suited to hand wash this hat.



2. TyranT Men's and Women's Denim Sun Protection Wide Brim Breathable Packable Boonie Bucket Hat for Fishing (Blue)

This hat has a regular fit type and comes with drawstrings to adjust its size. Made from water-repellent polyester material, it makes for an ideal pick when going out to protect oneself from the harmful rays of sun. The fabric is both breathable and light and one can wear it for long hours comfortably.



3. Zacharias Men's Cricket Umpire Sun Hat Brown

This bucket hat is available in brown colour and is made of cotton fabric. It comes in free size and looks very cool and stylish. An ideal pick when going outdoors to protect oneself from the harmful rays of sun. It is recommended to get this dry cleaned only.



4. Coreteq Cotton Floppy Fisherman Bucket Hat Brown

This bucket style hat has a round and wide brim which provides one with full protection from the glare of sun. It is lightweight and supremely comfortable to wear. In fact, both males and females can wear this hat, as it is unisex. You must also check out the range of colour variants available in this hat.





