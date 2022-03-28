These casual printed block heels are charming and comfortable in summers

Ask any woman how many clothes and shoes does she really want and chances are you will be told with a smile that there is no end to the list. Talking of shoes, every woman wants to be her own ‘Imelda Marcos’. For those of you who are unaware, former first lady of Philippines was known to have as many as 3,000 pairs of shoes!

While that number is insanely huge, it is a fact that women love shoes and always love to add to their collection. While heels and flats will obviously be a part of your collection, having a pair of block heel sandals is never a bad idea. They are largely functional and give the benefit of height too. While a solid black or brown sandal is a footwear staple, it never hurts to add a little more variety.

Amazon has a good collection of daily-wear block heels with prints on its upper portion as well as the heels. They come in various colours and have floral prints on them. One company called G-collection has a charming set of such sandals - in white, black, red and pink. These sandals are casual but get their style game right as well. What's more these are ideal for summers as they expose the toes and heel and allow for air to pass through them.

If we have convinced you to take a look at the collection, then you should also scroll down to take a look at the selection we have put together for you. All the sandals listed here come with velvet exterior.

This pair of charming sandal has a white background and floral pattern on it. You can see pink rose with green leaves. It has a slip-on pattern, with elastic in front and band in the back. This is a casual and party wear sandals and can be worn by women and girls.

This sandal comes with a black background and pink roses and green leaves on it. It has an elastic strap and band as its closure. The block heel is a little over one inch which makes it very comfortable to wear.

This sandal looks exactly like the two above but its background is red in colour. It has purple roses with green leaves which makes it a rather flashy option.

Here's yet another sandal in the same category and from same company. It is available in a pale pink background with blue-white roses and dull maroon leaves. A way to ensure that these sandals are odour-free and retain their shape too is to rotate them once every other day.

