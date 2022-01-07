These co-ord sets can be your next head-turning gym look

Dedicating half an hour to one-hour everyday to some form of workout is vital. However, one tends to make a number of excuses to justify one's lassitude. The only way to keep going is by pushing oneself everyday and remind oneself of one's physical goals.





Being fit is not just healthy, but also has a positive correlation with one's sense of self worth. While giving self a pep talk is a good way to be consistent with workout classes, another rather interesting way of encouraging oneself to work doggedly towards one's goal is by introducing stylish and classy gym wear, or activewear to one's existing collection.





A coordinated yoga set, or gym wear, is a sure shot way of luring oneself to get up each morning and hit the gym. They have a feel-good factor about them, help one feel more comfortable in one's skin, take the oomph factor up by many notches, among many other positive influences. To help you in your journey to get fitter, we have rounded up a few really attractive and drool-worthy gym wear which are likely to attract your attention too. Can't wait to check out? Then scroll through the list below.









1. VIXENWRAP Women's Stretchable and Flexible Active-Wear Yoga Co-ords

This gym wear has a slim fit and is made from high-density fabric - 95% nylon and 15% spandex. It is easy to wear and the fabric is breathable too. The anti-odour technology prevents the growth of odour-causing microbes. It provides high support and full coverage with seam-free construction. The best part is that it conceals the extra fat, thereby boosting the confidence of the wearer.





2. SHWETAM ACTIVE WEAR Women's Polyester Lycra Sports Gym Wear

This gym wear has a regular fit and made from super soft and comfortable fabric. A versatile activewear, one can wear this attire to any workout class and even when stepping out for a casual breakfast. It provides high support and full coverage with seam-free construction. Whosoever wears this activewear is likely to feel comfortable in their own skin, because it conceals the fat and fits amazingly well.





3. Griffel Women's Basic Solid Round Neck Sweatshirt and Joggers Full Set Yellow Tracksuit

The material used in the making of the attire is cotton fleece. It offers a regular fit and has a knit weave type. Available in warm yellow colour, one is likely to feel more positive and full of energy while working out. This tracksuit is also suitable for machine wash.





4. RNG EKO GREEN Seamless Fitness/Gym/Yoga/Sports/Track Suit for Women

This tracksuit is made from fine quality and premium fabric. It is easy to wear and feels soft and comfortable against skin. The fabric dries up fast and has anti-bacterial and anti-static qualities. One feels light wearing this tracksuit as the fabric is also breathable. You must also check out the striking colour contrasts this piece of tracksuit is available in.





