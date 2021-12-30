These potli bags with embroidered designs will charm you, see here

Potli bags have remained in vogue ever since one can remember. An ideal pick to round off one's look when going for wedding, or other such festive parties, these bags come in numerous stunning and elegant designs.They are easy to carry and are very spacious to carry all your belongings. What makes them a favourite among women and girls is how they blend tradition with modern embroidered designs. They come with drawstrings and sometimes even straps to carry them easily. If you are looking for some inspiration to buy potli bags, then scroll through the list below. We are sure the intricate designs and soft fabric of these bags is likely to delight and tempt you. So, without much ado, take a look at the list.1. DIGILOOP HER STORE &amp;amp;amp; MORE Rajasthani Potli Bag

This stylish Rajasthani potli bag spells elegance. It is made from a fine quality raw silk fabric and has enough space to carry all your essentials. It is embellished with intricate embroidery involving fabric. A perfect pick to accessorize your look on weddings and traditional events, this bag is likely to go well with every traditional attire. It is lightweight and easy to carry. You must check out the striking and vibrant colours this potli bag is available in. 2. DUCHESS Women's Potli

This potli bag for women and girls is made from nylon fabric. It comes with drawstrings and has one spacious compartment to carry all your belongings. It has a royal touch and feel to it and features a beautiful floral designs. You can choose from a range of colour options sporting different designs, all of which are simply gorgeous. 3. Kuber Industries Polyester Embroidered Woman Potli Bag

This potli bag comes in a stunning maroon colour and boasts of an elegant and simple design. The material used in the making of this bag is polyester. The design embroidered on it is done with utmost perfection and looks glamorous. It makes for an ideal pick to carry on wedding and other such traditional functions.4. Wrap-Shap Set of 2 Thread Work Potli

This potli bag is a delight for every woman. It is made from super soft velvet fabric and comes with drawstrings. The colour of the velvet is golden and on it you can find breathtaking floral embroidery. It has a braid string on the top, which makes it easy to carry. Also, the string of pearl chains make for a beautiful handle to carry it.

