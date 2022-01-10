These silver jhumkas deserve to be in your collection. Take a look

Oxidised pair of earrings have for long allured women from all age-groups. They spell grace and elegance and that explains why they continue to be a popular pick among women to date. Besides being an ideal pick for festive occasions, they also make for quite a statement everyday wear. From college-going women sporting these silver jhumkas on kurtas, homemakers donning matching silver earrings with their attire at home to women opting for them on Diwali and such like festive occasions, the charm of silver jhumas is simply unparalleled.



Given the magnificence of silver jhumkas, it is warranted that women have a collection of silver jhumkas. In fact, it is almost enviable. Women never seem to get tired, or bored of adding more and more silver jhumkas to their collection. And we applause their taste.



Unable to resist the attraction of silver jhumkas, we decided to scour the best picks online on Amazon. A list prepared below has our top picks. Keen on adding more silver jhumkas to your collection? Then scroll through the list below.





1. Jos Yash - Women's Metal Oxidised Lightweight Leaf style with Light Jhumka Earrings

This pair of oxidised earrings look stunning and make ideal wear on traditional functions or weddings. It sports a beautiful leaf shape design and weighs very light. One can wear it for longer durations with ease and comfort. Besides, it can also be a nice gifting option.



2. Krush Oxidised German Silver Earrings

This pair of oxidised earrings look attractive and trendy. It is handmade and has a nice feel and touch to it. It is also lightweight and makes for a comfortable wear. One can sport it on wedding and such like traditional functions to look graceful. It is also versatile pick, as one can also wear them on westernwear as well.





3. Preyans From Jaipur Mart Jhumki Earrings for Women

This pair of oxidised pairing is available in two colour variants. Both of them look striking and enhance the overall look of any attire. One can wear it with western wear as well as traditional wear. Besides, this pair does not weigh down one's ears. Therefore, one can wear them all-day long and still feel at ease.





4. Yellow Chimes German Silver Oxidised Floral Designer Stone Studed Traditional Jhumka

This pair of premium quality oxidised earrings is love at first sight. It is available in three colour variants in total and make for stunning wear. A latest design, this pair is of good quality and is also anti-allergy. Easy to wear, this pair can be worn on for longer durations comfortably. It is skin-friendly and also devoid of lead and nickel.



5. Total Fashion Naira Designer Traditional Oxidized German Silver Two Tone Plated Handicraft Danglers Earring

This pair of Chandbali jhumka is exceptionally gorgeous. It sports an intricate design and bears testimony to incredible craftsmanship. Best pick to wear on festive occasions, this pair of jhumkas adds to the charm of the wearer. It is anti-allergy and, therefore, will not trigger any skin reaction. It also make a incredible gifting option.



