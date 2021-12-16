These statement belts for women are durable and comfortable to wear

With life slowly returning to normalcy and workplaces beginning to open up, most of us are now being reminded of the importance of belts, a staple accessory for all season round. It is an accessory that accentuates our curves, cinches our waist just about right, and one that, for some indescribable reason, takes our poise several notches higher.It is interesting how, sometimes, a belt alone can elevate the overall look of the attire and how it complements every single attire. Another plus about belts is that it can be styled in multiple ways to rock the look.Since most of us are again beginning to dress up to go to our workplaces, or simply for a hangout, it is time to make some distinct additions to our collection for belts. Some top picks among belts for women have been rounded up in the list below, take a look. 1. SIDEWOK Women's Vegan Leather Belt

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This set comes in a pack of three belts. All of them are made from vegan leather. They have been made in India by skilled craftsmen. They have a slim fit type, and it is advised not to wash them. You will also get six months warranty. Besides, the belts are durable, and feature a simple and elegant design. You must also check out the amazing colour combinations this pack of three belts is available in.2. Lino Perros Women's Belt

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This belt is made from soft-to-touch leatherette. It features a classy design and is very durable. It is not washable. In addition, it is a statement wear and helps amp up the overall look of the attire. You can wear it with any attire, as it is likely to complement with all.3. ZORO Unisex Cotton Belt

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These braided elastic belts look graceful, and are unisex. It is available in quite a few colour combinations. Made from plastic-blend material, these belts are both sturdy and durable. They look good on the wearer, and are likely to complement every attire.4. PALAY® Women Skinny Elastic Stretch Belt

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These elastic skinny belts for women sport a unique and attractive design. It comes in a pack of two, and make for a versatile wear, as they are likely to go with almost every attire. Made from good quality faux leather, these belts have a metal buckle. It is easy to wear and very comfortable. The fabric of these belts is stretchy and with good elastic. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON