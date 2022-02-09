These statement clutch bags are too good to resist. Here are our picks

Clutch bags is a fashion accessory that women, no matter from what age group, simply can't do without. They are a must-have in every woman's wardrobe for a reason. Whether you are getting ready for a festive occasion or heading out for an evening ball, a clutch bag is the perfect pick to round off the look. They are spacious enough to carry essentials like keys, smartphone and a lipstick. In addition, they amp up the overall style quotient. Available in many styles, in this article we are going to focus on clutch bags which have a metallic touch and are best-suited to carry on festive occasions or parties.In the list below, we have rounded up a few picks from Amazon. Each of the bags makes for an attractive fashion accessory and a statement wear. They are lightweight and easy to carry too. So, we suggest scroll down and take a look at our picks. 1. VRITRAZ Women's Clutch

This clutch for women is a perfect pick to carry to a party or an event. Its outer material is made of satin fabric and the inner material is made of durable polyester. This clutch comes with a string and, therefore, can also be carried as a cross body bag. It is available in many striking colours. 2. Aadhunik Libaas Golden Embellished Party Clutch

This clutch has one compartment in which can you can carry few essentials, including a six inches smartphones. It is a lightweight bag and can also be carried as a cross-body bag. Available in many attractive colour variants, this clutch bag makes for a perfect pick when heading out to formal events and parties. 3. For The Beautiful You Women's Clutch

This beaded clutch bag looks attractive and sophisticated. It is available in many colours and comes with a chain. Besides, it has enough room to carry your essentials and has a twist lock. An easy to carry and lightweight bag, this easily becomes one of the ideal picks to make a style statement. 4. Duchess Women's Hand Embroidered Clutches

This heavily embellished clutch for women is an attractive fashion accessory. Its inner material is of cotton and the main compartment has a polyester lining. It also comes with one zippered side pocket and is perfect to carry on date nights or weddings. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

