This Diwali, drape a saree to get right into festive mode

Saree is one of those elegant wears that makes one look graceful and poised.
Kangana Ranaut is a picture of grace in this beautiful saree.(KanganaRanaut/Instagram)
Published on Oct 29, 2021 11:40 AM IST
By Shreya Garg

With Diwali and other festivities around the corner, many of you may be struggling with the question of what to wear to look your best. Well, one of the most elegant wears for women on festive occasions is a saree. It looks graceful and gets you right into the festive mood. They add to charm to one's personality. To help you select your attire for this festive season, we have shortlisted some of the gorgeous sarees below, just for you.1.  ANNI DESIGNER Women's Banarasi Silk Printed Saree

This khadi silk saree is best-suited to be worn on festive occasions. It comes with an unstitched blouse piece. You can be sure to stand out in the crowd if you wear this beautiful print. It will be best if you hand wash this saree.2.  Anand Sarees Georgette Saree

This multi-colour saree has an oomph factor which will enhance your personality. The material is georgette, and it comes with a blouse piece. It will be best if you hand wash this saree.3. KANCHNAR Women's Chiffon printed Saree

This chiffon and silk saree has a beautiful print and a golden border, which spells grace and elegance. It is available in four different and vibrant colours. The blouse available matches the colour of the saree. It can be worn on festive occasion and for a semi-casual outing too.4. Dhruvi Trendz Soft Cotton Silk Saree

This saree made from a blend of cotton and silk is a Banarasi saree. It has a simple yet soothing design. Available in many different and vibrant colours, this saree is the ultimate pick if you want to keep things simple and elegant. It is lightweight and can be machine washed.At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

