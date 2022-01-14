This Makar Sankranti, indulge yourself with these choicest Chiffon sarees

India is a land of festivals. All the year round, there is some festival or the other that Indians celebrate. Some are agrarian in character while others celebrate important days associated with the gods and goddesses of the Hindu pantheon. Makar Sankranti is the first major festival Hindus celebrate - it marks the end of the winter solstice and coming of longer days.Any festival calls for celebration - it is about preparing and having sweets. It is about meeting family and friends. What you can add to that is indulging yourself, perhaps just a bit. Buying a new saree would be a nice way to get into the festive mood. While it is a fact that sarees aren't worn as frequently as in the past, the allure of a saree never goes away. In recent times, it has become a go-to attire for festive occasions.

In case, you are in the mood for it, then Amazon has a vast variety of them to choose from. For this selection, we have shortisted choicest Chiffon sarees - they are effortlessly classy and look very contemporary. Take a look.1) Satya Paul Yellow Printed Silk Chiffon Saree

This lemon yellow printed Chiffon saree from the house of Satya Paul is sheer indulgence. A light saree but with its contemporary prints, it is as much suited for everyday wear as it is for a party wear. However, it can only be dry cleaned. The saree is available with a coordinated unstitched blouse piece, made from crepe viscose fabric. The saree's length is 550 cm (5.5 meters) while the blouse is 100cm (1 meter) in length.

2) Geroo Jaipur Women's Peach Gota Patti Hand Embroidered Chiffon Saree With Unstitched Blouse Piece

This beautiful Chiffon saree comes with exquisite Gota Patti work of Rajasthan. This mostly solid peach-coloured saree has some embroidery work, which heightens the appeal of the saree. Its slim gold zari makes the saree look rich even though it is an everyday saree. In fact, these small embellishments ensure that the saree is a versatile wear - it can be worn to a party, can be an evening or a festive wear. It can only be dry cleaned.

3) Satya Paul Vivadelic Collection Printed Saree

Yet another pretty piece of work from Satya Paul's collection of sarees. This emerald green saree, with layers of other colours to add to the play of colours, certainly deserves to be in your closet. It is part of Satya Paul's Vivadelic collection and is available in nine other combinations including blue, blue indigo, navy blue, grey moon, orange, peace caramel, peach soft, pink magenta and pink soft. This saree can only be dry cleaned.

4) Geroo Jaipur Women's Hand Embellished Pure Chiffon Pink Saree With Unstitched Blouse Piece

This beautiful pink and silver chiffon saree is a must-have in any woman's closet. This solid pink saree has Gotta Patti work in the border and the pallu. The saree comes with an unstitched blouse piece. While the saree is 5.5 meters in length, while blouse material is 0.8 meters. This saree can only be dry cleaned.

