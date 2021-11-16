Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Shop Now / Fashion / This winter, throw on a shrug to amp up style quotient and keep yourself warm
fashion

This winter, throw on a shrug to amp up style quotient and keep yourself warm

Spruce up your style statement effortlessly with shrugs, one fashion staple that never fails to work its magic.
Beat the winter chill and put your stylish foot forward in shrugs.(Pexels)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 12:20 PM IST
ByShreya Garg

Winter is a perfect excuse for many of us – from refusing to get out of bed, lounging around in jammies all day long to letting our style and fashion take a backseat. Well, we are all guilty of it. However, being nonchalant when it comes to fashion does us no good. To help spruce the style statement effortlessly, there is one fashion staple that never fails to work its magic. We are referring to shrugs. 

The all-season favourite, available in various sizes and styles, shrugs are the go-to piece of clothing to add a dash of glamour to one's attire. They also provide warmth to help you beat the winter chill. Below we have rounded up a few shrugs for this winter that will elevate your style quotient and lock in warmth. Take a look at them.1. PIPASA Women Ladies Girls Winter Wear Woolen Open Front Hem Long Sleeves Shrug Top

RELATED STORIES

This loose fit woollen shrug is the perfect pick to keep your style quotient up and to keep you warm and cosy as well. Made from acrylic wool, you can pair this shrug with jeans, jeggings, leggings etc. The open front style shrug's fabric is light and very soft. It features a stunning design and is available in many striking colours. It is best to hand wash this shrug.2. eWools Women's Winter wear Self Eye Design Woolen Poncho

This regular fit shrug made of acro wool, a blend of acrylic and wool, is available in many solid and soothing colours. It comes with an attractive round neck high collar. It is cut in a stunning V-shape at the bottom, and has many loose threads hanging at the bottom. It can be machine washed. 3. MANRA Women Girls Kashmiri Poncho

It is made from 100% acro wool and offers a regular fit. It comes with ¾th sleeves and features a beautiful colour contrast. It looks stylish and elegant, and will complement well with any western wear. It has many threads hanging loosely from its V-shaped cut at the bottom. It can be machine washed and makes for a perfect pick for everyday wear.4. Arbiter Collection Women's Good Fabric Fur Neck Stylish Plain Shurg for Women's

This regular fit shrug made from the blend of cotton looks impressive. It comes with a fur neck collar and is designed to lock in warmth. It can be paired with western outfits and makes for a perfect wear on casual and semi-formal outings.At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
clothing
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Winter is here, track pants are what will keep you warm and comfy  

Woollen nightwear beats winter chill and lets you sleep comfortably, top picks

Leotards accentuate curves and take poise to another level

Winter wear for babies: It's that time of the year, wrap them up well
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
India Covid Cases
Purvanchal Expressway
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Bitcoin
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP