This winter, throw on a shrug to amp up style quotient and keep yourself warm

Winter is a perfect excuse for many of us – from refusing to get out of bed, lounging around in jammies all day long to letting our style and fashion take a backseat. Well, we are all guilty of it. However, being nonchalant when it comes to fashion does us no good. To help spruce the style statement effortlessly, there is one fashion staple that never fails to work its magic. We are referring to shrugs.

The all-season favourite, available in various sizes and styles, shrugs are the go-to piece of clothing to add a dash of glamour to one's attire. They also provide warmth to help you beat the winter chill. Below we have rounded up a few shrugs for this winter that will elevate your style quotient and lock in warmth. Take a look at them.1. PIPASA Women Ladies Girls Winter Wear Woolen Open Front Hem Long Sleeves Shrug Top

This loose fit woollen shrug is the perfect pick to keep your style quotient up and to keep you warm and cosy as well. Made from acrylic wool, you can pair this shrug with jeans, jeggings, leggings etc. The open front style shrug's fabric is light and very soft. It features a stunning design and is available in many striking colours. It is best to hand wash this shrug.2. eWools Women's Winter wear Self Eye Design Woolen Poncho

This regular fit shrug made of acro wool, a blend of acrylic and wool, is available in many solid and soothing colours. It comes with an attractive round neck high collar. It is cut in a stunning V-shape at the bottom, and has many loose threads hanging at the bottom. It can be machine washed. 3. MANRA Women Girls Kashmiri Poncho

It is made from 100% acro wool and offers a regular fit. It comes with ¾th sleeves and features a beautiful colour contrast. It looks stylish and elegant, and will complement well with any western wear. It has many threads hanging loosely from its V-shaped cut at the bottom. It can be machine washed and makes for a perfect pick for everyday wear.4. Arbiter Collection Women's Good Fabric Fur Neck Stylish Plain Shurg for Women's

This regular fit shrug made from the blend of cotton looks impressive. It comes with a fur neck collar and is designed to lock in warmth. It can be paired with western outfits and makes for a perfect wear on casual and semi-formal outings.At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

