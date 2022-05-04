Tie-dye jogger pants look super stylish while keeping you comfortable

Do you love a fusion of colours? Then tie-dye garments are for you. These clothes come infused with a slash of colours, resulting in a nice texture. If you've been looking for a bottom wear with relaxed fit, then tie-dye joggers make for a wonderful option. These usually come in a relaxed fit and are very comfortable to wear. You can head to your pilates class, run everyday errands and even style yourself for your brunch date with girlfriends in this bottom wear. It is fuss-free, minimalistic and a cool apparel that you must introduce to your summer wardrobe.

On Tuesday, actor Jhanvi Kapoor was spotted in tie-dye joggers which had a splash of multiple colours, lending the garment a distinct and fun appeal. You certainly would like to emulate her easy breezy and chill look. For that, we have curated a list of options below. Scroll down and check them out.

Alternative Zip Detail French Jogger Pants

This pair of tie-dye joggers comes infused with pink and aqua colours. With the help of drawstrings, you can adjust the joggers around your waistline as per your requirements. You can also stock your belongings in the two zipper pockets that come in the front.