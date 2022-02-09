Tie-dye sweatshirt is perfect apparel to spruce up your wardrobe. See top picks

It seems the tie-dye trend is not going to die down anytime soon. Several celebrities sport tie-dye apparels every now and then, giving us major style goals. On Tuesday, actor Rhea Chakraborty was spotted wearing a tie-dye sweatshirt with a hoodie with elan. The actor looked effortlessly chic and cool. You can pair such sweatshirts with a pair of shorts or trousers and be all set to rock the look. A good way to spruce up one's overall look, these sweatshirts never fail to amp up the style quotient. It doesn't matter how many tie-dye apparels you own in your closet, no number is enough. So, shop absolutely guilt-free. To help you make quick choice, we have shortlisted some of the tie-dye sweatshirts from Amazon in our list below. The fabric of the sweatshirts is soft and breathable and the colours too are very soothing. They will sure make fun additions to your wardrobe. So, why delay? Scroll down and check out our favourites.1. THE DRY STATE Women Sweatshirt

This dye sweatshirt comes in a regular fit and is made of 100% polyester with bio wash treatment (a fabric finishing procedure that improves textile consistency) to ensure the fabric feels soft against the skin. It is also breathable and makes room for ventilation. A fashionable wear, you can remain assured the fabric won't shrink or lose its colour. Besides, it can be washed in machine.2. NONU Women's Cotton tie & dye Pull on Full Sleeves Hooded Printed Sweatshirt

This dye sweatshirt has a regular fit and is made of 100% pure cotton. The fabric is premium and breathable. It comes in different colour variants with a slogan ‘Girls rule’ on it. A chic wear, this sweatshirt can be washed in machine, or with hands also. 3. Mode By Red Tape Women Hoodie Sweatshirt

This sweatshirt too is available in two colour variants. It comes with a hoodie and is made from the blend of 60% cotton and 40% polyester. It looks cool and comes with a kangaroo pocket in the front. 4. The Souled Store Women Tie Dye: Faded Peach Multicolored Solid Sweatshirts

This dye sweatshirt has a soothing colour and comes as a regular-fit garment. It is made of 80% cotton and 20% polyester. It helps keep one warm and also make one look effortlessly stylish. It can be machine washed. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

