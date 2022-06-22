Story Saved
Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022
Tops for girls: Easy-breezy garments that rank high on style

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jun 22, 2022 20:46 IST
Summary:

You can amp up everyday wear of girls with stylish and attractive tops that come in flattering prints and colours. Read on to see our picks. 

A stylish top for girls is all you need to ramp up your everyday look.

One can have a real fun time while dressing up little girls. What's more there is a lot of room for experimentation too. For their everyday wear, tops make for a great option. Fuss-free and easy to wear, there is a sea of options in tops in terms of style, design, prints, sleeve type and more. So, elevating their personal sense of style and fashion sense can be done so effortlessly with a sea of options available online. Plus, one need not spend too much on daily wear tops. On Amazon, there are some really cool and trendy tops available that come at a nominal price. Their fabric quality is soft and premium, their sleeve type and overall style is flattering and the colour options too are many.

We navigated through a lot of apparel to round up some of them in the list below. Scroll through the list below to take a look at our selections.

Fellamo Polka Print Slit Sleeves Top

A stylish polka dots top, it will make for a nice addition to girls' wardrobe. Available in two colours - green and white - it looks attractive and a cool summer wear. The fabric it is made from is 100 % rayon blend, that feels soft, lightweight and breathable. This cold shoulder top can be worn to parties, birthday functions, casual outings, holidays and more. Girls will simply love this garment for its summer vibe.

FELLAMO Girls Polka Print Slit Sleeves top Light Green 13-14 Years
399 1,299
Cherry Crumble Girls Cotton Cold Shoulder

It's classy, elegant and simple, and it will make for a great addition to the wardrobe of girls. The frill neck and sleeves of this garment looks lovely and attractive. The fabric of this apparel is stretchy, skin-friendly and of good quality that will last for seasons to come. A cute top, girls will simply love their look in this top. It comes in a regular top and has cold shoulder sleeves.

Cherry Crumble Girls Cotton Cold Shoulder Smoking Top (7L-NTOP-6089GRY-12Y_Grey)
628 1,699
Oriex Flower Print Flared top

This slim fit top features a dainty floral print all over it. Perfect to power through summer, this top indeed makes for a cool pick. Its material composition is cotton blend fabric which ensures you stay cool and fresh all through. The sleeves are three fourth in length. You can find some striking colour options in this garment. It can be machine washed.

ORIEX THE ORIGINAL FASHION Girls Flower Print Flared tp-51 Pink 13-14 Years
499 1,299
Wommaniya Cotton Top

This cotton top for girls is all things pretty. A must-have wardrobe apparel, this top features some great embroidery work. It has a summer vibe to it and is simple in design. You can be sure of raising the style quotient bar in this lovely top for women which is available for girls belonging to many age groups. Besides, it comes in a regular fit.

Wommaniya Impex Latest Summer Cotton top for Girls (11-12 Years, White)
699 1,499
JK Enterprise Girls Digital Designer White Flower Top

This top for women has a regular fit and is made of American crepe fabric. It has a round neck and features a eye-catching floral print all over it. Easy to wear and comfortable, this is slightly different in terms of its design and silhouette. One can wear this garment on a number of occasions like parties and family outings to round off the look in style.

JK ENTERPRISE Girls Digital Designer White Flower Top (13-14 Years)
249 699
Price of tops for girls at a glance:

ProductPrice
Fellamo Polka Print Slit Sleeves top 399.00
Cherry Crumble Girls Cotton Cold Shoulder 1,699.00
Oriex Flower Print Flared top 499.00
Wommaniya Cotton top 699.00
JK ENTERPRISE Girls Digital Designer White Flower Top 249.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

