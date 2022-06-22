Tops for girls: Easy-breezy garments that rank high on style

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Summary:
One can have a real fun time while dressing up little girls. What's more there is a lot of room for experimentation too. For their everyday wear, tops make for a great option. Fuss-free and easy to wear, there is a sea of options in tops in terms of style, design, prints, sleeve type and more. So, elevating their personal sense of style and fashion sense can be done so effortlessly with a sea of options available online. Plus, one need not spend too much on daily wear tops. On Amazon, there are some really cool and trendy tops available that come at a nominal price. Their fabric quality is soft and premium, their sleeve type and overall style is flattering and the colour options too are many.
We navigated through a lot of apparel to round up some of them in the list below. Scroll through the list below to take a look at our selections.
Fellamo Polka Print Slit Sleeves Top
A stylish polka dots top, it will make for a nice addition to girls' wardrobe. Available in two colours - green and white - it looks attractive and a cool summer wear. The fabric it is made from is 100 % rayon blend, that feels soft, lightweight and breathable. This cold shoulder top can be worn to parties, birthday functions, casual outings, holidays and more. Girls will simply love this garment for its summer vibe.
Cherry Crumble Girls Cotton Cold Shoulder
It's classy, elegant and simple, and it will make for a great addition to the wardrobe of girls. The frill neck and sleeves of this garment looks lovely and attractive. The fabric of this apparel is stretchy, skin-friendly and of good quality that will last for seasons to come. A cute top, girls will simply love their look in this top. It comes in a regular top and has cold shoulder sleeves.
Oriex Flower Print Flared top
This slim fit top features a dainty floral print all over it. Perfect to power through summer, this top indeed makes for a cool pick. Its material composition is cotton blend fabric which ensures you stay cool and fresh all through. The sleeves are three fourth in length. You can find some striking colour options in this garment. It can be machine washed.
Wommaniya Cotton Top
This cotton top for girls is all things pretty. A must-have wardrobe apparel, this top features some great embroidery work. It has a summer vibe to it and is simple in design. You can be sure of raising the style quotient bar in this lovely top for women which is available for girls belonging to many age groups. Besides, it comes in a regular fit.
JK Enterprise Girls Digital Designer White Flower Top
This top for women has a regular fit and is made of American crepe fabric. It has a round neck and features a eye-catching floral print all over it. Easy to wear and comfortable, this is slightly different in terms of its design and silhouette. One can wear this garment on a number of occasions like parties and family outings to round off the look in style.
|Product
|Price
|Fellamo Polka Print Slit Sleeves top
|₹399.00
|Cherry Crumble Girls Cotton Cold Shoulder
|₹1,699.00
|Oriex Flower Print Flared top
|₹499.00
|Wommaniya Cotton top
|₹699.00
|JK ENTERPRISE Girls Digital Designer White Flower Top
|₹249.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.