Tops for women: It's time to elevate your daily wear wardrobe

Women, how will you define your daily wear wardrobe? Is it vibrant and eclectic, or plain and boring? Well, if it's the latter, then it's never too late to elevate your daily wear collection of tops. All you need to look out for is some variation in sleeve types, some refreshing prints, skin-friendly fabric and different silhouette that best complement your body type. There are many options available online that look supremely stylish and elegant. And don't mistake such apparel for being costly. No, they don't come with a huge price tag and are rather budget-friendly.
We have curated a slew of them in our list below. Each garment has a distinct appeal and looks attractive. From floral prints, flowy tops, polka dots print to net sleeves, you will definitely find yourself in for a treat. Scroll down to take a closer look at our selections.
Zuvino Floral Top
Made from 100% viscose rayon fabric, this stylish floral top with puffed sleeves makes for a lovely pick. It comes in a regular fit and has a round collar. Its fabric is skin-friendly and comfortable to wear. You can wear this on multiple occasions - from birthday parties, casual outings, brunch dates to your workplace. A cool and chic apparel, you'll love wearing this over and over again.
Arainna Floral Printed Top
This floral printed top comes in a regular fit. It has cap sleeves and looks absolutely chic. Made from fine quality material, this one is comfortable to wear, thanks to its breathable and lightweight fabric. Available in a syunning black colour, it features a dainty floral print all over it. Amp up your everyday style in this very classy apparel.
Popwings Printed Chiffon Tops
Easy-breezy and flowy, this top spells comfort and style. Made from fine quality chiffon fabric, the garment has a vibe about it. It comes with three fourth bell sleeves and features a soothing floral print all over it. On days when you're in the laidback mood and want to relax, this garment can be your go-to pick. Besides, it is available in different colours and prints too.
Haute Curry Tunics & Tops
Looking for a simple apparel that can elevate your style quotient effortlessly? Well, then this top is one for you. Available in a white colour, you will feel fresh and immaculate in this garment. The material it is made from is cotton and it sports a v-neckline. You will some design work on the sleeves and collar, which is what makes the garment stand out.
Elyraa Tops
Stylish and elegant, this top can be your perfect daily wear and party wear option. What is striking about the garment is the polka dot work all over it and its dramatic sleeves made of net fabric. It features a sweetheart neckline and is available in a slew of colours that will make you feel spoilt for choice. The garment's material composition is 95% polyester and 5% spandex.
|Product
|Price
|ZUVINO Women's Casual Trendy Floral Top
|₹1,599.00
|Arainna Black Floral Printed Top
|₹1,499.00
|POPWINGS Printed Chiffon Tops for Women
|₹382.00 - ₹387.00
|Haute Curry Womens Solid V Neck Regular Tunics & Tops
|₹350.00 - ₹419.00
|Elyraa Women's Western Stylish Tops for Women/Girls
|₹399.00
