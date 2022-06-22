Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Tops for women: It's time to elevate your daily wear wardrobe

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jun 22, 2022 20:45 IST

Summary:

Your collection of daily wear tops should be stylish and trendy. We have shortlisted a bunch of apparel so that you can stay ahead of your style game. 

There are many stylish options in tops for women's category.

Women, how will you define your daily wear wardrobe? Is it vibrant and eclectic, or plain and boring? Well, if it's the latter, then it's never too late to elevate your daily wear collection of tops. All you need to look out for is some variation in sleeve types, some refreshing prints, skin-friendly fabric and different silhouette that best complement your body type. There are many options available online that look supremely stylish and elegant. And don't mistake such apparel for being costly. No, they don't come with a huge price tag and are rather budget-friendly.

We have curated a slew of them in our list below. Each garment has a distinct appeal and looks attractive. From floral prints, flowy tops, polka dots print to net sleeves, you will definitely find yourself in for a treat. Scroll down to take a closer look at our selections.

Zuvino Floral Top

Made from 100% viscose rayon fabric, this stylish floral top with puffed sleeves makes for a lovely pick. It comes in a regular fit and has a round collar. Its fabric is skin-friendly and comfortable to wear. You can wear this on multiple occasions - from birthday parties, casual outings, brunch dates to your workplace. A cool and chic apparel, you'll love wearing this over and over again.

ZUVINO Women's Casual Trendy Floral Top with Stylish Short Puffed Sleeves Western Ruffled Collar (XXX-Large, Navy)
73% off
429 1,599
Buy now

Arainna Floral Printed Top

This floral printed top comes in a regular fit. It has cap sleeves and looks absolutely chic. Made from fine quality material, this one is comfortable to wear, thanks to its breathable and lightweight fabric. Available in a syunning black colour, it features a dainty floral print all over it. Amp up your everyday style in this very classy apparel.

Arainna Women's Tops Casual Floral Print Cap Sleeve V Neck Loose Babydoll Shirt Blouse Tunic Top Black
70% off
449 1,499
Buy now

Popwings Printed Chiffon Tops

Easy-breezy and flowy, this top spells comfort and style. Made from fine quality chiffon fabric, the garment has a vibe about it. It comes with three fourth bell sleeves and features a soothing floral print all over it. On days when you're in the laidback mood and want to relax, this garment can be your go-to pick. Besides, it is available in different colours and prints too.

POPWINGS Printed Chiffon Tops for Women Mustard
72% off
369 1,299
Buy now

Haute Curry Tunics & Tops

Looking for a simple apparel that can elevate your style quotient effortlessly? Well, then this top is one for you. Available in a white colour, you will feel fresh and immaculate in this garment. The material it is made from is cotton and it sports a v-neckline. You will some design work on the sleeves and collar, which is what makes the garment stand out.

Haute Curry by Shoppers Stop Solid Cotton Regular Fit Womens Knit Schiffli Top (Off_White, Large)
50% off
350 699
Buy now

Elyraa Tops

Stylish and elegant, this top can be your perfect daily wear and party wear option. What is striking about the garment is the polka dot work all over it and its dramatic sleeves made of net fabric. It features a sweetheart neckline and is available in a slew of colours that will make you feel spoilt for choice. The garment's material composition is 95% polyester and 5% spandex.

Elyraa Women's Western Polka Dot Long Sleeve Stylish Tops for Women/Girls (Black, Medium)
64% off
399 1,099
Buy now

Price of tops for women at a glance:

ProductPrice
 ZUVINO Women's Casual Trendy Floral Top 1,599.00
Arainna Black Floral Printed Top 1,499.00
POPWINGS Printed Chiffon Tops for Women 382.00 - 387.00
Haute Curry Womens Solid V Neck Regular Tunics & Tops 350.00 - 419.00
Elyraa Women's Western Stylish Tops for Women/Girls 399.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Tops for girls: Easy-breezy garments that rank high on style
Best protein for weight gain improve digestion and energy levels too
Boxy tops for women tops the comfortable apparel list
Cold shoulder dress to jumpsuits, dresses for girls offer much variety
Football shoes under 1000 offer excellent sole and spikes for control 
fashion FOR LESS