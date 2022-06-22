Tops for women: It's time to elevate your daily wear wardrobe

Women, how will you define your daily wear wardrobe? Is it vibrant and eclectic, or plain and boring? Well, if it's the latter, then it's never too late to elevate your daily wear collection of tops. All you need to look out for is some variation in sleeve types, some refreshing prints, skin-friendly fabric and different silhouette that best complement your body type. There are many options available online that look supremely stylish and elegant. And don't mistake such apparel for being costly. No, they don't come with a huge price tag and are rather budget-friendly.

We have curated a slew of them in our list below. Each garment has a distinct appeal and looks attractive. From floral prints, flowy tops, polka dots print to net sleeves, you will definitely find yourself in for a treat. Scroll down to take a closer look at our selections.

Zuvino Floral Top

Made from 100% viscose rayon fabric, this stylish floral top with puffed sleeves makes for a lovely pick. It comes in a regular fit and has a round collar. Its fabric is skin-friendly and comfortable to wear. You can wear this on multiple occasions - from birthday parties, casual outings, brunch dates to your workplace. A cool and chic apparel, you'll love wearing this over and over again.