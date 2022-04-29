Trendy bottom wear for women to revamp summer wardrobe

Summertime is the time to experiment with clothing and fashion. If you're someone who has been sticking to the all-season pair of jeans in this sweltering weather, then it's time to upgrade your summer wardrobe with a variety of trendy bottom wear. From smart culottes, sassy flared pants, flowy pleated skirts to cool denim shorts, there are plenty options to include in your closet. Since clothing is a form of expression, you sure wouldn't want your sartorial choices to look monotonous and nondescript. Therefore, take to different types of apparel and have fun while you're at it. To help you with selections, we have rounded up our favourite picks in the list below which will help elevate your dressing sense, and how!



Most importantly, all of them are versatile wear and supremely comfortable that allow enough room for air circulation. So, are you ready to beat summer heat in style? Then scroll below to take a look at our picks.



Marks & Spencer Flared Pants

This pair of relaxed fit flared pants is made of linen fabric. Uber stylish and comfortable to wear, these are the pants you need to beat summer heat. Besides, the quality of the fabric is so good that it will last you for many seasons.